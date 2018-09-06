Foam Chief Wahoos line the shelf at the Cleveland Indians team shop, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Cleveland. Divisive and hotly debated, the Chief Wahoo logo is being removed from the Cleveland Indians’ uniform next year. The polarizing mascot is coming off the team’s jersey sleeves and caps starting in the 2019 season. The Club will still sell merchandise featuring the mascot in Northeast Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland’s baseball team removes controversial logo for series in Toronto

TORONTO — Chief Wahoo will not be back in Canada.

The Cleveland Indians altered their jerseys ahead of a four-game series that began in Toronto on Thursday, removing the controversial caricature of a First Nations man.

Players wore a navy blue cap with a red C on it and the red-skinned, feather-wearing cartoon was removed from its usual spot on the left sleeve of their grey away jerseys as Cleveland took the field against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The move comes nine months after Cleveland announced that it would no longer use the logo starting with the 2019 season.

Indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal filed a human rights complaint federally and provincially against the Indians, Major League Baseball and Rogers Communications — the owners of the Blue Jays — trying to stop Cleveland from using the logo during the 2016 American League Championship Series.

MLB said the decision to scrap the logo in January came from the league’s commitment to “building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game.”

Cardinal said at the time that he intended to continue to pursue his complaints.

Long-time Blue Jays radio announcer Jerry Howarth, who retired in the off-season, made a point of not saying Cleveland’s nickname after a First Nations fan wrote to him explaining how hurtful the name and logo were to Indigenous people.

Previous story
Net gain: Serena Williams reaches her 9th U.S. Open final
Next story
Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach

Just Posted

United Way’s annual campaign begins

Kickoff luncheon held Thursday

Temporary art installation needed for 2019 Canada Winter Games

City of Red Deer requests submissions

Red Deer River cleanup happens on Sunday

Central Albertans needed for the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

Alberta artist builds a House of Peace at the Red Deer museum

Amy Loewan asks viewers to make peace in their own lives

PHOTO: Singer Wyatt Louis entertains as summer wanes on Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio

Singer/musician Wyatt Louis entertained the lunch-time crowd with some classic tunes on… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed… Continue reading

Attorney: Indiana school shooting suspect to admit to attack

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and… Continue reading

Drake ducks out of TIFF: Toronto performer cancels appearance at ‘Monsters and Men’ premiere

TORONTO — Organizers at the Toronto International Film Festival have suffered a… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

HALIFAX — A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — Promises to seniors and local farmers were overshadowed on Day… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer to meet on NAFTA after long night for negotiators

WASHINGTON — Canada’s negotiating team in Washington is assessing progress after a… Continue reading

Military police officer resumes testimony at sailors’ sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month