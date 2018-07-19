Cockerton leads Canada past Iroquois Nationals 15-4 in world field lacrosse semi

NETANYA, Israel — Canada and the United States will meet in the final of the world field lacrosse championship once again.

Mark Cockerton scored four times as Canada cruised past the Iroquois Nationals 15-4 on Thursday in their semifinal at the international tournament. The U.S. then beat Australia 14-5 to set up a rematch of the 2014 final, which Canada won 8-5.

“We played great today, putting up 15 on a pretty good defensive team,” said Cockerton. “We got off to a hot start, went up 6-0 in the first quarter. Against this talented of a team you always want to get off to a good start.”

Curtis Dickson and Ben McIntosh each had a hat trick for the Canadians, while Mark Matthews and Jeremy Noble had two goals apiece. Dillon Ward made 13 saves on 16 shots to earn the win in net. Brennan Donville stopped one of the two shots he faced in the fourth quarter for Canada.

Lyle Thompson had a pair of goals to lead the Iroquois Nationals, while Brendan Bomberry and Randy Staats also scored.

Goaltender Warren Hill stopped 11-of-24 shots and Tyler Armstrong allowed goals on both shots he faced.

The Americans enter Saturday’s final with a perfect 6-0 record, including an 11-10 win over Canada on Sunday in the preliminary round when Paul Rabil scored with 1:10 left in regulation time.