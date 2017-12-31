Cologna takes second stage of Tour de Ski, Canada’s Harvey finishes 20th

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Dario Cologna claimed the second stage of the Tour de Ski on Sunday while Canada’s Alex Harvey was 20th.

Cologna finished the 15-kilometre individual start classic cross-country race in 35 minutes 29.5 seconds. Harvey, from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was nearly a minute behind in 36:27.4.

“It was just a bad day,” Harvey said. “The 15-kilometre classic is my weakest event, but I was still expecting something better today.

“I just have to forget about today and focus on tomorrow.”

Alex Poltoranin of Kazakhstan was second in 35:30.1 and Norway’s Martin Sundby was third in 35:42.6.

Russia’s Sergey Ustiugov leads the overall standings after two of seven stages (38:05.0). Cologna was 1.6 seconds behind in second place and Alexander Bolshunov of Russia was 12.7 seconds back in third.

Harvey was in ninth place, 53.8 seconds off the pace.

Norway finished 1-2 in the women’s 10-kilometre classic, and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg extended her Tour de Ski lead with a victory by more than 25 seconds over Heidi Weng.

Sadie Bjornsen of the United States was third, 42.2 behind Oestberg, earning the Anchorage resident her third podium result of the season.

Oestberg also leads Weng in the overall standings. Bjornsen is fourth, 10 seconds behind teammate Jessica Diggins.

The 15-kilometre skate-ski pursuit race is scheduled for Monday. Competition continues through Jan. 7.

Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., was the only other Canadian entered in the competition. He had to withdraw due to illness.

Harvey was seventh overall at last year’s Tour de Ski.

