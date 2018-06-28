Colombia advances while Senegal is eliminated by tiebreaker

  • Jun. 28, 2018 11:55 a.m.
  • Sports

SAMARA, Russia — Yerry Mina leapt high above defenders to score on a header in the 74th minute and Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the World Cup knockout stage. Senegal became the first team ever eliminated by a new tiebreaker — number of yellow cards.

Poland defeated Japan 1-0 in the other group match. Japan and Senegal were tied on all tiebreakers except “fair play points,” based on yellow and red cards. Japan had four yellow cards, Senegal had six.

Colombia, which reached the quarterfinals four years ago in Brazil, finished atop its group and is the fourth South American team to advance. Senegal’s elimination means all five African teams are eliminated.

Colombia and Japan go on to face opponents from Group G — either England or Belgium, who play later Thursday.

Japan and Senegal were even on points, goal difference, goals scored, and they tied in their head-to-head meeting. If FIFA had not added the fair play tiebreaker for this World Cup, the two teams would have had to draw lots to determine which would advance.

Colombia is the only team in Russia to lose its opener — 2-1 to Japan — and make it to the round of 16. The Colombians appeared as to regain form with a 3-0 victory over Poland. James Rodriguez, the Bayern Munich star who was a substitute in the team’s opener because of a calf injury, set up two goals in that match.

But Colombia’s hopes appeared diminished when Rodriguez was replace by Luis Muriel because of an apparent injury in the 31st minute against Senegal. Teammate Radamel Falcao patted him on the back sympathetically as he headed to the sideline.

Rodriguez returned to the team bench in the second half, in time to see Mina’s header that gave Colombia the lead.

Mina, 6-foot-5 (1.95 metres), leapt above a pair of Senegalese defenders to head the ball hard off the ground and off Senegal goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye’s hand, sending the enthusiastic Colombian fans at Samara Stadium into a frenzy.

Senegal kept trying to get a goal that would have sent it to the next round, but Colombia defended well. Japan, content with a 1-0 defeat to Poland in the simultaneous match, was stalling because it would advance if the scores remained the same.

Video review was used in the 18th minute when Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez tackled charging forward Sadio Mane. The referee originally gave Senegal the penalty kick, but the review went in Colombia’s favour.

Carlos Sanchez returned to Los Cafeteros after sitting a one-match suspension of a red card just three minutes into the opener. Sanchez received criticisms and a death threat, which is being investigated by Colombian authorities. It referenced the murder of Colombian defender Andres Escobar following an own-goal at the 1994 World Cup.

Senegal opened the tournament in Russia with a 2-1 victory over Poland and followed that with a disappointing 2-2 draw against Japan.

Senegal’s last appearance in the World Cup came in 2002, when the team reached the quarterfinals. Current coach Aliou Cisse was the captain of that squad.

This is the first time since 1982 that no African teams have advanced from the first round.

ALREADY WOUNDED: Colombia midfielder Abel Aguilar was unavailable after he was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half against Poland. Mateus Uribe took his place in that match and started against Senegal.

Coach Jose Pekerman would not say when or if Aguilar might return during the tournament, but said the left adductor injury was not as serious as feared.

GROUP DYNAMICS: The Colombian fans were well aware of what their team needed to assure a spot in the knockout round: A win. They joined in unison to sing “Let’s go Colombia, tonight we have to win” to start the second half, momentarily drowning out the enthusiastic Senegalese drummers. Attendance was announced at 41,970.

KEYS TO SUCCESS: Rodriguez’s departure was a blow to Colombia but Mina came through with his second goal in Russia.

FOUR YEARS AGO: Thursday was the anniversary of Colombia’s 2-0 victory over Uruguay at Maracana Stadium in Brazil that sent Los Cafeteros into the quarterfinals. Rodriguez scored both goals, including one that was voted goal of the tournament.

Previous story
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales… Continue reading

Mike Duffy lawyers raise spectre of past scandal in bid to sue Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy’s lawyers are recalling the political scandal surrounding… Continue reading

CFL Eskimos brass on northern visits to talk about name, ‘where we fit in’

INUVIK, N.W.T. — Officials from the Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League club… Continue reading

Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month