Column: Rebels seventh best in CHL

I now prepare myself to answer the question daily.

“How are they doing it?”

The answer has become part of my bland morning routine, along with a cup of coffee and a bowl of cereal. Plain cheerios are the choice, for those keeping score at home.

The rug was supposed to be pulled out long ago. The sky was supposed to fall and the other shoe should have dropped. No need to be picky about your choice of cliche.

The Red Deer Rebels were not supposed to be here. Not at this point.

They were never supposed to be the seventh-ranked team in the CHL, which they were this week.

They were not supposed to win 15 of their first 21 games – battling for top spot in the Central Division, with a 15-5-1 record and 31 points were out of the realm of possibility.

They are technically tied with the Edmonton Oil Kings for that spot but have four games in hand.

Only the Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders have more wins than the Rebels in the WHL.

Red Deer is 8-2-0-0 in the last 10 and have won their last four.

Zak Smith, a rookie forward provided as good an answer as I’ve heard about how the Rebels arrived here.

“I think everyone is a little bit surprised,” he said.

“We look at the team we have and we think we should be here. Everyone has worked to get their spot on this team and you look at the guys in there, a lot of the guys didn’t get drafted in the bantam draft. I think that means a lot to this team. Just to show people we’re a good, hard-working team.”

Beyond Smith’s analysis, the how of it all is actually surprisingly simple.

Solid veterans, good goaltending and strong defence.

Every week it’s the same. Wash, rinse and repeat.

When the 20-year-olds, Brandon Hagel, Reese Johnson and Jeff de Wit play well, Ethan Anders makes a big save or two as the game is close and their defence makes smart plays. They win. It has happened a lot.

De Wit has already notched a career high in goals with 14 and is tied for the team lead. Johnson is producing at nearly a point-per-game pace (.95) with 20 through 21 games. His career high was 39 points in 72 games last year. Hagel is up to 37 points in 20 games. Remarkably, even with that total, he’s outside the league’s top five scorers.

Anders, with a save percentage of .920, is third among goalies with more than 1000 minutes played.

Sure, there have been some speed bumps. For example, last Saturday when they edged out a 5-4 overtime win against the Kootenay Ice. Too many neutral zone turnovers giving the enthusiastic and quick Ice team a chance to thrive in transition.

But still, the Rebels found a way. It’s quickly becoming a mantra for this team who most expected very little of this year.

The nagging question, just past the quarter pole and almost one-third through the 2018-19 campaign, is whether what they’re doing is sustainable.

Can you keep winning with one line scoring more than 50 per cent of your goals? Or with a goalie who has just 42 games of WHL experience before this year? and a backup who has only played three times so far this year?

Only time will tell.

But it’s sure been a fun ride so far.

The Rebels traveled to Cranbrook Thursday and will take on the Kootenay Ice Friday night, before a home date Saturday with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

MATCHUP vs. Kootenay Ice, Nov. 23:

Red Deer Rebels Kootenay Ice

Season Record 15-5-1-0 7-14-3-1

Last 10 Games 8-2-0-0 2-7-1-0

Streak 4-0-0-0 0-2-1-0

Last GM 5-4 W vs Kootenay (18-11-17) 9-1 L vs MJ(18-11-18)

Home Record 9-1-0-0 5-8-1-0

Away Record 6-4-1-0 2-6-2-1

Goals For 77 71

Goals Against 63 112

Power Plays 19/72 (26.4%) 23/108 (21.3%)

Power Plays – Home 12/34 (35.3%) 14/61 (23%)

Power Plays – Away 7/38 (18.4%) 9/47 (19.1%)

Penalty Killing 20/83 (75.9%) 27/94 (71.3%)

Penalty Killing – Home 7/36 (80.6%) 12/42 (71.4%)

Penalty Killing – Away 13/47 (72.3%) 15/52 (71.2%)

Leading Rookie Zaytsev (5-14-19) McClennon (4-8-12)

Most Penalty Minutes River Fahey Jonathan Smart

Team PIM/GM 11.5/21 12.8/25



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter