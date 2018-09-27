COLUMN: WHL season returns, and the standings are out of whack

Edmonton Oil Kings taps a puck past Red Deer Rebels goalie Ethan Anders in the third period of the Rebels home opener on Saturday night at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Out of the gate, the Edmonton Oil Kings are the Ed Chynoweth Trophy favorites and the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades won’t lose a game all season.

Clearly, hyperbole, but fun to imagine none the less.

It’s always interesting seeing three teams that have had their fair share of struggles finally atop the WHL standings, even if it is after only a week.

The early standings flip-flop this year is certainly an interesting one, but not totally unexpected. The WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos were swept easily aside by the Blades to open the season, which included a sound 8-0 drubbing. After loading up for a long playoff run last season, Swift Current is expected to have some tough times ahead.

Kirby Dach, a 2019 NHL Draft eligible forward was a world beater on the opening few nights for Saskatoon with seven points in two games to lead the league.

A 2018 Memorial Cup finalist, the Regina Pats lost 7-2, then 3-1 to the Raiders and sit near the bottom of the early season standings. Even the return of Nick Henry couldn’t help the Pats gain any ground on Prince Albert.

Ian Scott is going to carry a heavy workload in net for the Raiders this season and his pedigree makes them a division title contender. The Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 fourth round NHL Draft pick stopped 46 of 49 shots on opening weekend.

Maybe there is just something in the water in Saskatchewan?

Edmonton won a pair of games to open the season against the Red Deer Rebels, but the big message they sent was a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers Wednesday. Last year, the Oil Kings finished 22-42-6 and in the basement of the WHL Standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky had six points in the first three games for the Oil Kings. The right winger will likely be in the running for a scoring title when the WHL season comes to a conclusion.

The Kelowna Rockets, on the other hand, sit in the basement with three losses. As the defending B.C. Division champion, it was a kick in the teeth to start the year. It will be hard to replace three 35-goal scorers, so goals will most definitely be hard to come by there.

It’s looking less and less likely that the Calgary Flames will send Dillon Dube back to junior and that will obviously hurt the Rockets.

The Portland Winterhawks were top 10 ranked among teams in the CHL in the preseason but lost a pair of games to start. They were two tough opponents in Seattle and Everett and they were close losses at 5-3 and 3-1 respectively.

All of this is to say, it’s early and there is no need to jump ship on any fan bandwagon after a pair of games. There are still 68 or 67 more still to play. Relax. Support your team. If your team struggled, they might not next weekend. It’s a long season and from what I can tell through the first weekend, it should be a fun one.



