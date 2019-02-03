Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

ATLANTA — The Super Bowl is America’s last stand for live TV.

In an increasingly fragmented entertainment landscape, many people watch most shows on demand, streamed or recorded on a DVR. But people still want to watch sports live.

And the Super Bowl, commercials and all, remains the single event people want to see the most.

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of “M.A.S.H.”

“It’s an outlier because, unlike pretty much everything else, it’s not an event we think of as being disrupted by streaming,” said Vince Gennaro, who studies America’s viewing habits as a dean at the NYU Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport.

Sunday’s broadcast is sure to be the highest-rated broadcast of the year once again.

Rebels fall in third straight, lose big to Calgary Hitmen
Trump says he wouldn’t steer son Barron toward football

