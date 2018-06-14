Randy Ambrosie, the Canadian Football League’s commissioner, addresses the crowd at a public town hall meeting in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The league has been in talks with a group of prospective owners interested in a Halifax franchise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Commish Randy Ambrosie: Still no definitive date on CFL Halifax expansion

WINNIPEG — Randy Ambrosie attended a historic CFL game in Winnipeg on Thursday and said he hopes football fans in Atlantic Canada will get to do the same thing one day.

The league commissioner touched on a range of topics with reporters before the game between the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos, which was the earliest season-opener in CFL history — one day earlier than a June 15, 2004, match between Saskatchewan and Toronto.

“Tonight, it looks like we’re going to be in for a beautiful evening,” Ambrosie said. “And you think, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be great if we could play more and more of our games in conditions like this and give our fans a chance to come out, sit in the stands, enjoy some good food, some good music, some great football and, perhaps, a malted beverage or two.’ “

Aside from starting seasons earlier, Ambrosie also gave an update on the progress on an expansion team in Halifax but said there still is no definitive date for a yes-or-no decision.

“The conversations between ourselves and the Maritime Football group continue,” Ambrosie said. “We’re doing work on their business plan, giving them feedback.

“We’ve actually had them meet with several of the teams so they could get a broad array of perspectives. They came forward with their initial business plan, we had them meet with a group of our governors to give them some feedback. That process is underway.”

Members of Maritime Football Limited, made up of professional sports executives, are also meeting with local governments. The big issue is funding a 30,000-seat stadium in Halifax.

“It’s obvious that the region is seeing this as an opportunity, not just for Nova Scotia but for all of Atlantic Canada, so that’s been good,” Ambrosie said.

“All these steps are taking time, but so far everything’s been positive. But you have to do the work and the ultimate question is can they get a stadium project completed?”

Previous story
Johnson shares lead in a U.S. Open that plays like one
Next story
Russia beats Saudi Arabia for first World Cup win in 16 years

Just Posted

Psychotic man knew killing woman was wrong and is guilty of murder: Crown prosecutor

Defence lawyer says Jordan Koizumi was delusional and not criminally responsible for 2016 murder

Watch: Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer County resident chases fugitives who stole his quad to evade police

Tyler Hirsche said his ‘disbelief’ turned into anger and frustration

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor joins Red Deer Optimist Chiefs as assistant coach

Olds’ Graysen Cameron will join the coaching for the 2018-19 season

Canada’s billions in fossil fuel subsidies to go under the microscope

OTTAWA — The federal government has taken a step towards fulfilling it’s… Continue reading

Celebrate all things gardening with Parkland Garden Centre during Garden Days

Events start Saturday

Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club hosting picnic and hamfest

Central Aberta’s amateur radio group is meeting for its annual hamfest and… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 leadership in the hands of entrepreneur, skier Scott Hutcheson

CALGARY — Riding around in the back of the Canadian men’s ski… Continue reading

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month