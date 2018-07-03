CONCACAF boss targets 2026 World Cup for better results

MOSCOW — The head of North American soccer says the region’s teams need until 2026 at a home World Cup to reach their full potential.

Mexico’s traditional round of 16 loss this week left the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football (CONCACAF) without the quarterfinals place it got four years ago from Costa Rica.

“All in all, I think it’s par for the course,” CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said Tuesday of the region’s performance in Russia.

With just three teams at this World Cup compared to four in 2014, Costa Rica was last in a tough group and newcomer Panama lost all three games.

“I think you will see an improvement in four years,” Montagliani told The Associated Press in an interview, though suggesting “eight years is more realistic.”

Elected to lead CONCACAF in 2016, the Canadian official acknowledged the soccer body had too often let down its 35 FIFA member nations.

“Quite frankly, over the last 40 years CONCACAF as a confederation has not really done much to help the federations try to compete at a world level,” Montagliani said of an era tainted by corruption, and leaders indicted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Now moved from Manhattan to Miami, CONCACAF has reformed its business practices and revamped competitions for national and club teams.

A Nations League kicks off next year, designed to raise competitive standards by giving smaller national teams more fixtures and revenue in a two-year cycle.

Four places were added to the marquee Gold Cup, which the United States will host next year with 16 teams.

“Then we will see what we look like eight years from now when we host a World Cup in our backyard,” Montagliani said.

Though Mexico beat Germany 1-0 in a stunning group-stage opener in Moscow, CONCACAF had a bigger win in the Russian capital. Five days earlier, FIFA members picked the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid over Morocco to host the 2026 tournament.

That 48-team edition will give CONCACAF six guaranteed places — likely with automatic entry for all three hosts — plus two more chances in an intercontinental playoff round in November 2025. Two of six teams will advance, with Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America all sending one entry.

In Russia, CONCACAF was understrength after Honduras lost its intercontinental playoff last November, going down 3-1 in Australia after drawing 0-0 in the home leg.

“It’s really important we get a fourth team (in 2022),” Montagliani said. “I think this year it was disappointing Honduras didn’t take advantage of their home field advantage.”

Four years ago, Mexico grabbed a fourth place for the region when it surprisingly fell into the playoffs as Honduras advanced directly with the U.S. and Costa Rica.

This time, the U.S. slumped in the final qualifying group, letting in Panama which was overmatched in Russia.

“Like most debutants they saw how tough it is at this level,” Montagliani said. “The team that probably should have qualified four years ago was here this year and a little bit old in the tooth. You’re going to see a different Panama now in the next four years.”

So too will CONCACAF on and off the field, the FIFA vice-president insisted.

“Our confederation will look differently by the time we get to ‘22 and definitely look different by the time we host in ‘26.”

Previous story
Tim Hunter returns to Vancouver as coach of Canadian junior hockey team
Next story
O No Canada!: U.S. team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

Just Posted

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Disabled Red Deer woman gives back, helping charities that assisted her

Carla Riley-Sloan awarded for volunteerism by the United Way

GoFundMe campaign started to furnish Red Deer’s Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre

$50,000 is needed for everything from therapy equipment to appliances

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

High demand for pot growers: Central Alberta expert

PHOTOS: Fishing up a storm

The fishing were biting at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Anglers were… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month