Cora sticking with David Price for Game 2 of ALCS vs Astros

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora is sticking with David Price, saying Wednesday the left-hander will start Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against Houston despite an unprecedented history of playoff struggles.

Speaking on MLB Network radio a day after the Red Sox eliminated the Yankees from the AL Division Series, Cora said he plans to use Chris Sale in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series that begins at Fenway Park on Saturday night. The first-year manager said Price, the loser in the Red Sox only defeat in the ALDS, is still in line to start Game 2.

“We trust him,” Cora said last week after Price allowed three runs and got just five outs in a 6-2 loss in Game 2. “He bounced back before. We’ll talk to him and make a few adjustments and we’ll go from there.”

Nathan Eovaldi and 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello are expected to start Games 3 and 4, after picking up wins in the same roles against the Yankees. The current Red Sox staff entered the series with a 0-19 post-season record as starters, and now everyone but Price has picked up a win. Price has won two games in relief.

In all, Price is 0-9 as a starter in the post-season and his team has lost all 10 of his career playoff starts, the longest such skid in post-season history. The latest was a five-out cameo in Game 2 against the Yankees in which he gave up homers to Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

But Cora expressed confidence in Price afterward, claiming that Astros ace Justin Verlander and Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez also struggled in the playoffs early in their careers. He also noted that Price pitched well out of the bullpen last year, making two appearances with 6 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against Houston.

Verlander had a 5.57 ERA through his first eight playoff starts, but he won three of them; Martinez struggled in the 2003 and early in the 2004 post-season but had already posted a win in his playoff debut in 1998 and threw 18 shutout innings over three appearances in 1999.

Price said after his start he will pitch in any role that helps the team.

“I just want to win. That’s it,” Price said after his ALDS start. “My main goal is to win in the playoffs, to win a World Series. … And whatever I need to do to help us do that, I’m fine with. But I know I’m more than capable of winning games as a starter in October. That’s what I look forward to doing.”

Previous story
Group seeks investors for Montreal NBA team, even though no expansion is planned
Next story
Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra indicted for drugs, threats

Just Posted

Lighting candles for Cindy Gladue in Red Deer

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear questions in a controversial Edmonton… Continue reading

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Enrolment up in Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools enrolment up by 247 student to 11,121

Heritage Recognition Awards held in Red Deer next month

Preservation, education and awareness honoured

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Most Read