Cougars and Lightning fall in Central Alberta High School football action

Notre Dame Cougars player Ethan Briault returns a kickoff against the Henry Wisewood Warriors on Saturday in a high school football exhibition game at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Both the Notre Dame Cougars and Hunting Hills Lightning were not at their best early in Central Alberta High School football action at Great Chief Park Saturday.

Notre Dame fell behind 50-0 in the first half to the Henry Wise Wood Warriors, the number three ranked high school Tier 1 football team in the province. The Warriors finished the game with a 57-17 victory.

In the second half, the Cougars showed some pushback when Jaxyn Flunder returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown. Audrin Uy added a one-yard touchdown run and also hit a field goal to finish the game.

The Lightning battled tough with the Lloydminster Barons but dropped the game 28-14. Hunting Hills trailed 16-0 before they started to find their footing. Dolan Hills rushed for a touchdown for the Lighting and Haidan Brown tossed a score to Logan Kendze.

Lloydminster and Foothills lead the chart again, but there’s some movement as Cardston is out, Chinook is in.

Game of the Week is from Tier 2 this week as Foothills Falcons take on Hunting Hills in a night game on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Great Chief Park, Red Deer at 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0Qnh5ldS0l — Football Alberta (@FootballAlberta) September 9, 2018

After week 2 of high school football play, the Barons are the number 1 Tier 2 team in the province, and the Lightning are ranked seventh.

In Tier 3 play, the H.J. Cody Lakers beat Frank Maddock 21-13 and are ranked third in the province by Football Alberta.

On Sept. 14, Hunting Hills will take on the Foothills Falcons at 7:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park. On Sept. 15, the Cougars will square off against the St. Joes Celtics of Grande Prairie at 12:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.



