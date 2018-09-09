Notre Dame Cougars player Ethan Briault returns a kickoff against the Henry Wisewood Warriors on Saturday in a high school football exhibition game at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Cougars and Lightning fall in Central Alberta High School football action

Both the Notre Dame Cougars and Hunting Hills Lightning were not at their best early in Central Alberta High School football action at Great Chief Park Saturday.

Notre Dame fell behind 50-0 in the first half to the Henry Wise Wood Warriors, the number three ranked high school Tier 1 football team in the province. The Warriors finished the game with a 57-17 victory.

In the second half, the Cougars showed some pushback when Jaxyn Flunder returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown. Audrin Uy added a one-yard touchdown run and also hit a field goal to finish the game.

The Lightning battled tough with the Lloydminster Barons but dropped the game 28-14. Hunting Hills trailed 16-0 before they started to find their footing. Dolan Hills rushed for a touchdown for the Lighting and Haidan Brown tossed a score to Logan Kendze.

After week 2 of high school football play, the Barons are the number 1 Tier 2 team in the province, and the Lightning are ranked seventh.

In Tier 3 play, the H.J. Cody Lakers beat Frank Maddock 21-13 and are ranked third in the province by Football Alberta.

On Sept. 14, Hunting Hills will take on the Foothills Falcons at 7:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park. On Sept. 15, the Cougars will square off against the St. Joes Celtics of Grande Prairie at 12:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.


