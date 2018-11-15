Cougars senior boys knock off Raiders in game 1 of CASAA Zone Final

Notre Dame Cougars outside hitter Brian Murray tries to hit a ball past Lindsay Thurber Raiders blockers Cody Noble and Josh Gagnon on Thursday night in game 1 of the best-of-three Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone final. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Emotions always run high when the Lindsay Thurber Raiders and Notre Dame Cougars clash on the volleyball court.

That was no different Thursday at Lindsay Thurber, as the two teams battled in a heated and crazy game 1 of the best-of-three 4A Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone final.

Notre Dame eventually earned the four-set win (25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20), but not without some drama. On the final point of the fourth set, the Raiders received a red card and lost the match.

“Whenever we play Thurber, it’s always heated. There’s always something that happens that is maybe a bit controversial on both sides. They play each other all season and then it gets down to the wire, I can understand the emotion,” said Cougars head coach AJ Mahoney.

“I get it. I think the refs did a good job of keeping everything under control. Sad that it had to end that way, but I thought it was a good match.”

Cougars hitter Brody Kopec was also red carded in the middle of the fourth set, but the emotion appeared to galvanize the visitors towards the win.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have so much energy and enthusiasm and they’re here to win. Just getting them to channel that and focus it,” Mahoney added.

“I thought we did a good job after we had a little bit of a hiccup. They came back and said that’s be more positive and execute a little better.”

After smooth sailing in the first set, the Cougars stumbled and lost handily 25-15 in the second. Mahoney said it was at that point his team woke up.

“I think they got a little complacent. I think they expected a team like Thurber to roll over and Thurber never rolls over,” Mahoney said.

“They always come after us with everything they have, we can’t let them do that. We did a good job righting the ship.”

Game 2 will go Friday night following the girls game at Notre Dame.

Senior Girls CASAA Zone Final

It is always hard to knock off the champs.

Most often, it is even harder to do it in their gym.

It is becomes an especially difficult task when that team has lost less than a handful of matches, in close to 45 they’ve played this season.

With a match win over Notre Dame Cougars Thursday, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders are one victory away from fourth a straight senior girls zone volleyball title.

As the defending 4A Alberta Schools Athletic Association provincial champions, The Raiders proved Thursday why they are the top ranked 4A school in the province.

They cruised Thursday to an unsurprising three-set sweep (25-11, 25-15, 25-19) over the Notre Dame Cougars at home in the 4A Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone final.

“I was pleased with their focus and they were mentally prepared and they were ready. They were excited to play and they set really good goals and they achieved them,” said Raiders head coach Kirsten Dezutter.

Their experience as provincial champs also seemed to help keep them calm on their home court in front of a rowdy crowd.

Several of their starters played a key role in the provincial gold medal win last year and have also played at nationals at the club level.

“There is a ton of experience on the team and there is no question we do draw on it to help each other,” Dezutter added.

“And I just find that they are such a great and supportive group of young athletes. They are just always supporting and encouraging and striving with each other.”

Game 2 will go Friday night at 6 p.m. at Notre Dame.



Lindsay Thurber Raiders Riley de Wit hits a ball through two Notre Dame Cougars blockers at Lindsay Thurber on Thursday night in game 1 of the best-of-three Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone final. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)