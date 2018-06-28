Country duo The Reklaws to perform at Grey Cup kickoff show in Edmonton

TORONTO — Canadian country duo The Reklaws will perform at this year’s Grey Cup kickoff show, the CFL announced Thursday.

The league made the announcement prior to the start of the Calgary Stampeders-Ottawa Redblacks game.

Siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker were born and raised in Cambridge, Ont., and have opened for the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett, and High Valley.

“Not in our wildest dreams did we ever think we would be part of such an iconic moment like the Grey Cup, and we can’t wait to perform for all the fans,” said Jenna Walker, the duo’s vocalist.

The Grey Cup game will be held Nov. 25 in Edmonton.

