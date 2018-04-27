Flames say Brian Burke ‘stepping back’ from the organization

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames say president of hockey operations Brian Burke is “stepping back” from the organization as of May 1.
He has been with the NHL club since September 2013.
More coming.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames say president of hockey operations Brian Burke is “stepping back” from the organization as of May 1.
He has been with the NHL club since September 2013.
More coming.
GOYANG, Korea, Republic Of — The leaders of North and South Korea… Continue reading
BRUSSELS — The European Union made a key breakthrough on Friday to… Continue reading
LONDON — The new prince has a name — in fact three.… Continue reading
SASKATOON — More than 30 current and former NHL players are expected… Continue reading
TORONTO — The van attack that left 10 people dead in Toronto… Continue reading
The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday
Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the… Continue reading
QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother was formally charged Friday with second-degree… Continue reading
HALIFAX — An Edmonton woman says she was publicly humiliated and booted… Continue reading
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says no decision has been made to… Continue reading
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, whose business dealings are… Continue reading
Everyone knows the tech industry is rich, but it can be challenging… Continue reading
TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. says a previously announced security breach at… Continue reading
LONDON — Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA say they have recorded… Continue reading
Red Deer Curler Amy Janko is the lead for the Delia DeJong rink at the Humpty’s Champions Cup
Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs
the 74-year-old was inducted into the Canada Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday
TORONTO — Damon Allen and Dave Keon are two of the headliners…
QUEBEC — Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach…
MAGNITOGORSK, Russia — Lukas Dostal made 33 saves as the Czech Republic…
NASHVILLE — Playing the Winnipeg Jets is exactly why Nashville coach Peter…