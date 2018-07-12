Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, center, sits between ministers wearing Croatian national soccer team jerseys during during a government session in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, July 12, 2018, a day after Croatia qualified in finals at the soccer World Cup. (AP Photo)

Croatian-Canadians look forward to World Cup final with pride

TORONTO — Canadians of Croatian descent are eagerly anticipating the World Cup final that will see Croatia go up against France, saying the game will mark a moment of immense pride for fans of the team.

The match on Sunday will be the first time Croatia plays in the tournament’s final, and comes after it beat out England earlier this week.

“Soccer for Croatians is like hockey for Canadians,” said Ivan Kulis, who works at the Toronto Croatia Academy and goes back to Croatia often. “For a small country like Croatia, with 4.2 million people, (the final) means much more than a soccer game.”

A win in the final would mark an immense victory for the country that broke away from Yugoslavia to become an independent state in 1991 — a year after its national soccer team started playing.

“I don’t think people realize that we did not even have a flag recognized before and our national anthem was not allowed, so hearing it and seeing our flag everywhere is huge for us,” said Erica Zlomislic, who works at the Croatian Heritage Association.

“People around the world are wearing our colours and cheering for our tiny nation,” the 47-year-old added. “I mean, we are proud already because no one thought we would make it this far.”

Croatia has met France at the World Cup before — 20 years ago it lost to the European soccer power in the semi finals, a game that many fans are well aware of.

“The only thing that stands in our way of achieving the World Cup is France, again” said Ivan Skoko, 25, who was born in Canada but lived in Croatia in 2014. “But we have overcome so much adversity in this World Cup that it would be difficult to bet against Croatia.”

Soccer is one of the pillars that unite Croatians who live in Canada, especially in the Greater Toronto Area, he said.

“We are a very tight-knitted community and soccer brings people together,” he said.

According to the latest Statistics Canada census, around 5,000 people whose mother tongue is Croatian live in Toronto and just a little under 5,000 more live in Mississauga, Ont.

“A lot of people in the GTA will be celebrating in the park behind the Croatian Martyrs church in Mississauga and they will watch the game on a screen,” says Skoko. “I’ll be at the park for the party afterwards, for whatever happens.”

Croatia, the fourth-smallest of the 32 World Cup teams ahead of Panama, Uruguay and Iceland, has a chance to be the least-populous nation to win since Uruguay took the title in 1950, when it was a nation of just over 2 million.

Previous story
Serena Williams advances to her 10th Wimbledon final with victory over Julia Goerges
Next story
Bourdais ‘glad’ to see English WCup loss quiet Brits at Toronto Indy

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s Reading College mixes learning with fun to give students a promising future

Public school program at RDC helps Grade-two-ers catch up on literacy skills

Local artists chosen to design 2019 Canada Winter Games artwork

Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur are excited to be chosen

Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County election candidates drop legal bid for review of voting problems

Request for judicial review claimed that some people voted in both town and county elections

Horse euthanized after fracturing leg in chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede

B.C. animal rights group says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Updated: Peavey Mart donates $100,000 for cross-country ski trail lighting

Lighting expected to be ready by this winter and will be used for 2019 Canada Winter Games

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Lloydminster man arrested in Sylvan Lake with stolen vehicle, trailer

A Lloydminster man faces property crime charges after Sylvan Lake Mounties arrested… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Bower Place preparing for Westerner Days kickoff pancake breakfast

Stacks and stacks of flapjacks will be flipped and served up in… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: We’re all in it together

My battle scars are adding up. While I stared facedown in the… Continue reading

Spraying pesticides on your lawn won’t prevent ticks: N.S. chief medical officer

HALIFAX — As the number of reported Lyme disease cases in Canada… Continue reading

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month