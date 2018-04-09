Cubs postpone home opener a day because of snow

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of snow.

The Cubs tried pushing back Monday’s scheduled start time by an hour, but snow fell steadily for most of the morning. It covered the seats on the lower level and the playing surface at Wrigley Field in a scene more reminiscent of December than April.

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon, which was previously an off day for the first series between the NL Central rivals.

Chicago is the last major league team to hold its home opener. It opened the season with a 5-4 road trip to Miami, Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh is off to a surprising 7-2 start. It took three of four against Cincinnati in its previous series.

