New England Patriots’ Chris Hogan answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cut four times and now playing in third Super Bowl, Patriots’ Chris Hogan perseveres

ATLANTA —Chris Hogan couldn’t fathom playing in one Super Bowl let alone three straight. It wasn’t so long ago that he was just trying to make a team.

But Hogan, 30, has been a valuable and productive receiver for the Patriots during this three-year run that he hopes culminates Sunday with a second Super Bowl championship against the Rams.

“It’s tough to put that in perspective, playing in back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls,” Hogan said. “I had a couple of seconds last week to think about where I’ve gone and where I’ve been. It’s hard work, man. I put in a lot of hours and a lot of dedication to get to where I am today. I’ve had a lot of opportunities and I’ve been fortunate enough to have those opportunities and I’ve tried to make the most of them.”

Hogan’s story is one of perseverance.

The Northern New Jersey native played lacrosse at Penn State and one year of football at Monmouth. He went undrafted and was cut four times before being picked up by the Bills in 2012. Hogan caught his first NFL pass in 2013 and continued to prove himself, earning a three-year contract from the Patriots. All three years have ended with a Super Bowl appearance.

“You live out of a suitcase, extended stay hotels, lot of Subway sandwiches, cheap meals,” Hogan said about his grind to making it here. “When you have a dream and you believe in yourself and you have people believe in you, you just do whatever it takes to try to achieve that.

“Getting cut four separate times really never stopped me.”

One of those people in his corner is his wife, Ashley, a doctor and Long Island native whom Hogan met at Penn State. Although he lives in New England from midsummer until midwinter, Hogan considers Huntington home.

The couple lives in Huntington with their almost 2-year-old twins. Hogan tries to go home as much as possible.

When the Patriots have a day off, Hogan makes the drive to Huntington. It’s usually Monday night, so he can spend Tuesday with his family, before returning Tuesday night to be at practice Wednesday.

“A lot of time spent on 95,” Hogan said. “It’s about a 3-hour drive. I try to spend as much time as I can with them. She works throughout the week. So anytime I get a chance to go back and see them, I get the opportunity.

“She sacrifices a lot, too. She drives up every single weekend when I have home games. She comes to away games, too. She puts in so much time, so I owe it to her and my family to try and put in the time, too.”

Hogan will be a free agent after the season, and should have plenty of suitors. The Jets have money and a need for help and depth at receiver. Plus it would bring Hogan closer to home.

But Hogan has great chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady and fits the Patriots’ mold of being unselfish, working hard and doing whatever he can to help the team.

Hogan had nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers two years ago. He had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. In this year’s AFC title game in Kansas City, Hogan had five catches for 45 yards, including a huge one-handed grab on third-and-8 to keep what ended up being a fourth-quarter scoring drive alive.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Hogan said. “There definitely will be a time in the offseason where you reflect on your year or the last couple of years, just how lucky and how fortunate I am to play for such a great organization and play with such great players and to be able to go to three straight Super Bowls.

“I’m just trying to take it all in, take advantage and make the most of all my opportunities.”

Previous story
Kroenke brought Rams back to L.A.; is Super Bowl win next?
Next story
Patriots have habit of Super Bowl trips, Rams are newcomers

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read