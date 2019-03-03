Cyclist admits blood doping amid investigations into network

VIENNA — The blood doping case which started with police raids at the Nordic skiing world championships four days ago spread to cycling on Sunday.

In Austria, authorities confirmed local media reports that an Austrian professional cyclist admitted to doping after being arrested on Friday following investigations into an alleged blood doping network.

Innsbruck state prosecutors’ spokesman Hansjorg Mayr said “a Tyrolean cyclist” was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case involving “a German doctor and his accomplices.”

“The man was arrested on Friday, he has confessed, and he was released the same day,” said Mayr, who did not identify the cyclist in accordance with Austrian privacy laws.

It was the first arrest of an athlete from outside winter sports following Wednesday’s police raids in Erfurt, Germany, and at the Nordic worlds in Seefeld, Austria.

The raids led to the immediate arrests of nine people, including Austrian cross-country skiers Max Hauke and Dominik Baldauf, four-time Olympian Alexei Poltoranin of Kazakhstan, and Estonian teammates Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu. All five have been provisionally suspended by the International Ski Federation.

The doctor at the centre of the case is Mark Schmidt, who worked for the Gerolsteiner cycling team around the time Austrian rider Bernhard Kohl was stripped of his third place and the polka-dot jersey for best climber at the 2008 Tour de France for doping.

Schmidt, who was arrested in Erfurt, where he has a medical practice, has always denied wrongdoing. The remaining three people arrested were associates.

Previous story
Kyle Busch going for weekend sweep in NASCAR race at Vegas

Just Posted

Alberta wins female hockey gold to close out 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta knocked off undefeated Québec 2-1 Saturday to win gold

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Team Alberta ski cross women pick up two medals

Two Canmore won silver and bronze for Team Alberta

Red Deer County cancer survivor thrilled to win Kinsmen Dream Home

The $750,000 home is in Laredo

Extreme cold warning for Central Alberta

Last day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

EDMONTON — Mentioning climate change can kill a conversation. But a new… Continue reading

Comedy stars remember John Candy, who died 25 years ago

TORONTO — Canadian comics remember John Candy as a genuine talent whose… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot… Continue reading

Mexico pushing labour reform, won’t ratify new NAFTA with U.S. tariffs in place

OTTAWA — Mexico’s Congress will be asked to approve a major labour-reform… Continue reading

Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada wants a judge to dismiss a… Continue reading

Encouraging byelection result has Greens hoping for a breakthrough in Quebec

MONTREAL — The Green Party of Canada’s encouraging result in a federal… Continue reading

Analysis: India, Pakistan de-escalate but triggers remain

ISLAMABAD — Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have pulled back from the… Continue reading

Official sees hard Brexit olive branch; Labour leader egged

LONDON — Britain’s international trade secretary on Sunday welcomed proposals drawn up… Continue reading

Most Read