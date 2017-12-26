Czech Republic upsets Russia 5-4 to open world juniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Filip Zadina and Filip Chytil scored second-period goals for the Czech Republic in a stunning 5-4 victory over Russia in the opening game of the world junior hockey championships on Tuesday.

Russia has medaled at the past seven world juniors while the Czech Republic has not reached the medal round since 2005. This was the Czech Republic’s second victory in the past 12 meetings with Russia.

Martin Necas, Filip Kral and Ostap Safin also scored for the Czech Republic, and Martin Kaut had three assists. Josef Korenar made 34 saves.

Zadina and Chytil scored to give the Czech Republic a 4-2 lead late in the second period. Filip Kraul scored the Czech Republic’s fifth goal 6:16 into the third period.

Artur Kayumov and Vladislav Syomin scored late in the third period for Russia. Marsel Sholokhov and Alexei Polodyan scored in the first period.

Also Tuesday, Boris Katchouk had a goal and an assist as Canada beat Finland 4-2.

Katchouk’s linemate Taylor Raddysh scored and added an assist for Canada, while Drake Batherson had the eventual winner and Sam Steel scored a goal.

Carter Hart made 29 saves for the win.

Aleksi Heponiemi and Henri Jokiharju replied for Finland, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 of 32 shots.

In another preliminary round game, Lias Andersson scored twice for Sweden in a 6-1 win over Belarus.

Elias Pettersson and Erik Brannstrom each added a goal and an assist. Glenn Gustafsson and Jens Boqvist scored Sweden’s other two goals. Alexander Nylander, Rasmus Dahlin and Fredrik Karlstrom had two assists apiece.

Yegor Sharangovich scored for Belarus. Andrei Grishenko stopped 31 shots.

