Video: Czechs take down Canada 4-3 in Hlinka Gretzky Cup tune-up game

Canadian forward Dylan Cozens chips a puck past Nick Malik in the Czech Republic net on Saturday in a Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament game. The Czech Republic managed to knock off Canada 4-3 in the exciting contest. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

To some, it was simply a pre-tournament game but apparently, no one mentioned that to the players from the Czech Republic.

The feisty Czechs went punch-for-punch with Canada in an exciting Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament at Servus Arena Saturday night.

A pair of third-period goals powered the visitors to a 4-3 victory and sent the 1,228 fans in attendance home without a Canadian win.

“We beat Canada and I think for the guys it’s one of the best things to happen. So they’re all happy. I think we can go like this into the tournament and do well,” said Czech defenceman Martin Hugo Has.

Canada trailed 4-2 with just over three minutes to play, before they pulled the goalie and put some furious pressure on the Czech Republic defence.

Jakob Pelletier broke through for his second goal of the night to bring the Canadians within a goal at 2:48. Bowen Byram set up the play with a fantastic individual effort deking through a pair of opposing defenders and finding Pelletier with a backhand pass.

In the final minute, Canada had a bevy of chances but goalie Nick Malik closed the door for the Czech Republic and secured the hard earned victory.

“We played our game and it worked. We had some little mistakes, the coach told us about them and we were able to win,” added Hugo Has.

Czech Republic was opportunistic from the puck drop on Saturday. They opened the scoring on just their third shot of the first period when centre Marcel Barinka went bar down, glove side on Canadian goalie Taylor Gauthier midway through the frame.

Canada managed to bounce back after some strong forechecking four minutes later. Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dylan Cozens managed to tie the game when he chipped a loose puck past Malik.

With time winding down in the first, Czech Republic snatched back the lead. Radek Malik blasted a slap shot that beat Gauthier low blocker and opened up a 2-1 advantage.

Pelletier scored his first of the game midway through the second when he fired a wrist shot high glove side after a fantastic pass from Byram to tie the game at two.

Penalties piled up in the second period as the intensity grew in the game, but neither team was able to capitalize on the power play.

Early in the third, Czech Republic was once again able to cash in off the rush.

Michal Teply made a nice backhand pass from behind the net to Marcel Barinka who caught an unsuspecting Gauthier off guard in the Canadian net with a quick shot. The stealthy Czech attack made the difference in the tune-up contest.

“We have to work on puck management. We turned it over too much and they were capitalizing on that. Too many odd-man rushes. We have to bear down on that and be better,” said Cozens.

The visitors secured the advantage for good with the first power-play goal of the night midway through the third. Hugo Had buried a shot from the point that caught the post and snuck in behind Gauthier.

Penalty trouble also proved costly for Canada, as they gifted the Czech Republic five power plays in the contest.

“In this tournament, they are calling more penalties then we’re used to, so we have to buckle down on that and be more disciplined,” Cozens added.

Cozens also noted the pressure near the end of the game was a good sign for his group and the alternate captain is confident they will bounce back.

“Being at home and trying to get that comeback in the last couple of minutes, we know what it’s like now and we’ll be better for next game,” he said.

Gauthier finished the game with 28 saves in the Canadian net and at the other end, Malik stopped 28 shots.

Canada begins round-robin play Monday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton against Switzerland. The Czech Republic will start Pool B play in Red Deer against the Americans at 7 p.m. on Monday.



