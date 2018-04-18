Dandy Grandy: Granderson hits grand slam as Blue Jays pound Royals 15-5

Toronto outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit the cover off the ball as a September callup last year.

He’s doing it again this year since coming up from triple-A Buffalo and has made a strong case for remaining with the Blue Jays despite their crowded outfield situation.

Hernandez had four hits on Wednesday — a homer, triple and two singles — as Toronto pasted the Kansas City Royals 15-5 to complete a three-game sweep.

Yangervis Solarte also homered and Curtis Granderson belted a grand slam as the Blue Jays (12-5) used a 15-hit attack to extend their winning streak to four games.

Granderson’s blast came in a six-run eighth inning and gave Hernandez one last chance to try to bat for the cycle.

“I didn’t want the inning to end with me, with him having an opportunity to do something magical,” Granderson said. “But because of that, it just allowed the body to relax and go ahead and be able to come up in a big way in that situation.”

Hernandez, who struck out in the eighth, was recalled last Friday. He has minor-league options and could be returned to the Bisons.

“I got that confidence from last year because I got the opportunity, I got the chance to show what I got,” he said. “It makes me feel better every day when I get a chance in the lineup.”

Toronto’s outfielder list includes Granderson, Kevin Pillar, Steve Pearce and Randal Grichuk. Kendrys Morales is slated to return from the disabled list Friday and will likely slot back in as the designated hitter.

It was the first homer of the season for Hernandez and his first career four-hit game. He set rookie records last year with eight homers and 20 RBIs for the month of September and is currently batting at a .421 clip.

It will be a tough call for members of the Blue Jays’ brass.

“It’s not going to be an easy decision whatever we choose to do, but we’ll have to make one,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons. “But like I said, he can’t play any better.”

Starter J.A. Happ struck out eight batters over six innings as the Blue Jays improved their record at Rogers Centre to 7-3.

The Royals (3-13) have lost eight games in a row.

Hernandez and Solarte homered in Toronto’s three-run third inning and the Blue Jays pulled ahead to stay with two unearned runs in the fifth. A three-run seventh inning — highlighted by a Hernandez two-run triple — gave the Blue Jays some insurance before they piled on in the eighth.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Gibbons said. “The bottom line is we’re doing everything well. You ride that.”

Pillar had three hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The Royals managed eight hits on the day.

Happ (3-1) was steady over his appearance. His only real hiccups were a two-run double to Mike Moustakas in the third inning and a two-run homer to Whit Merrifield in the fifth.

The Toronto southpaw allowed five hits, four earned runs and two walks.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy (1-2) shouldered the loss. He allowed four earned runs, eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out six.

In the third, Hernandez blasted a 2-1 pitch into the standing room section above the wall in centre field for his first home run of the season.

Solarte’s blast was also a no-doubter. The solo shot was his fourth homer of the year.

Jorge Solar hit his first homer of the season for Kansas City in the eighth inning. Announced attendance was 28,803 and the game took three hours five minutes to play.

Notes: Granderson has nine career grand slams. … Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin moved to third base once Maile entered the game. … Gibbons said Josh Donaldson (shoulder) will likely need more time before returning from the disabled list. Donaldson is eligible to be activated Saturday. … Sweatshirts celebrating the Blue Jays’ World Series wins in 1992 and 1993 were given away before the game. … The Blue Jays reached the 12-win mark in 17 games this season. It took them 32 games to win 12 times last year. … Toronto will begin a four-game series in New York on Thursday. Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 3.66 ERA) is scheduled to start against Yankees veteran CC Sabathia (0-0, 4.00). … The Royals are off Thursday and will start a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Previous story
At just 20, Henderson on pace to become most decorated Canadian pro golfer
Next story
Professional wrestling great Bruno Sammartino dies at 82

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Rielly helping to lead Leafs pushback against Bruins ahead of crucial Game 4

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly would head back to Vancouver early in his… Continue reading

Police confirm fleeing suspect shot dead by RCMP was Calgary woman’s killer

CALGARY — Police have confirmed that a fleeing suspect who was shot… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month