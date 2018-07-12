Daniel Martin wins Stage 6 of Tour, Van Avermaet keeps lead

  • Jul. 12, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

MUR DE BRETAGNE, France — Daniel Martin of Ireland won an uphill finish to claim Stage 6 of the Tour de France on Thursday, while Greg Van Avermaet kept the overall lead for a third consecutive day.

Defending champion Chris Froome crossed eight seconds after Martin in 18th. That left the Sky leader 1 minute, 2 seconds off Van Avermaet’s overall lead.

Martin broke away on the straight two-kilometre ascent of the Mur de Bretagne, winning the 181-kilometre (112-mile) leg that started in the western port city of Brest in over four hours.

“I saw the moment. I had really good legs and when I went my legs kept coming and coming,” Martin said. “I knew if I could get a gap it would be difficult to close from behind.”

Pierre Latour crossed second followed by Alejandro Valverde in third.

Van Avermaet, a support rider for title hopeful Richie Porte, has held the yellow jersey since BMC won the team time trial on Stage 3.

It was Martin’s (UAE Emirates) second Tour stage win after getting his first in 2013.

Title hopefuls Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) were the big losers of the day.

Dumoulin, the time trial world champion and 2017 Giro d’Italia winner, was slowed by a tire puncture at the foot of the final ascent and lost 53 seconds. He had entered the stage in 7th place overall and finished it 15th and one second behind Froome.

Bardet was left 1:45 back in 23rd overall after a spoke on his bike broke.

“Then I had to chase and that effort was fatal. It’s never good to lose time,” said Bardet, who has finished on the podium in the past two Tours. “There are a lot of twists on the Tour and this time luck was not on our side.”

Riders twice went up the Mur de Bretagne, or “Wall of Brittany,” which the local cycling-crazed Bretons affectionately refer to as their very own version, albeit much smaller, famous Alpe d’Huez. While that Alp ascent awaiting on Stage 12 rises to 1,850 metres, the Mur de Bretagne tops out at 293 metres.

This was the first summit finish of this Tour. After the relatively flat first nine days, the race will head south and into the Alps and then the Pyrenees Mountains.

Friday’s flat 231-kilometre leg from Fougeres to Chartes is the longest stage of this Tour.

Previous story
Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics
Next story
Paul Tracy says IndyCar drivers too ‘vanilla,’ need bad guys to market sport

Just Posted

Maskwacis RCMP seeking information on woman fatally struck by vehicle

Maskwacis RCMP believe a woman found dead early last Friday on the… Continue reading

Olds motorcyclist charged with fleeing police

RCMP allege motorcyclist was fleeing when she crashed bike and was caught by dog team

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is billing a pre-existing plan to… Continue reading

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Train carrying wood pulp derails in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS PEMBERTON, B.C. — A derailment involving a Canadian National… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month