David Beckham says a World Cup in Canada, Mexico and U.S. would be special

TORONTO — David Beckham has thrown his support behind the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.

The former England star midfielder says soccer’s showcase event “deserves to be in great places.”

“And if the U.S., Canada and Mexico get that, it will be very special,” he said.

Beckham referred back to his days playing in Major League Soccer for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“I know the passion that runs through all three of those countries,” he said.

“I’m excited about 2026 because if that really happens, if it does happen, I know for sure that as a fan I will be going to that World Cup because as a fan you want to travel to great places and those three place to host a World Cup, it’s special.”

The 43-year-old Beckham made his comments in a video interview posted on Facebook and distributed by MLS.

Beckham is part-owner of the group behind an expansion MLS franchise n Miami.

The so-called unified bid is up against Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup. The host will be decided June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.

