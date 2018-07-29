Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies, 17, had two goals and two assists in his homecoming in Vancouver on Saturday. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Davies has 2 goals, 2 assists; Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

  • Jul. 29, 2018 11:16 a.m.
  • Sports

VANCOUVER — Alphonso Davies showed why he landed a big transfer deal with German soccer giant Bayern Munich, dazzling the home crowd in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 4-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Canadian midfielder had two goals and two assists in his homecoming. He missed Vancouver’s three previous matches as negotiations took place over his $22 million transfer with Bayern Munich.

Yordy Reyna and Kei Kamara also scored for the Whitecaps (8-9-5).

Abu Danladi and Ibson scored for Minnesota (9-12-1)

Previous story
Suarez becomes 1st Mexican driver to win NASCAR Cup pole
Next story
Red Sox place 3B Devers on DL with strained left hamstring

Just Posted

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

The father of a teen who died in a crash that killed… Continue reading

Toronto students become published scientists after sending worms to space

TORONTO — Some researchers spend years working to conduct an experiment in… Continue reading

Numerous lawsuits claim baby powder causes ovarian cancer, so is it safe or not?

TORONTO — Baby powder maker Johnson & Johnson has been the subject… Continue reading

Ancient B.C. Indigenous settlement to become outdoor history classroom

NORTH COWICHAN, B.C. — Near the foot of sacred Mount Prevost where… Continue reading

Saturday morning break-in in Blackfalds

Items stolen from residence

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ shoots to No. 1

LOS ANGELES — Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise… Continue reading

Small wineries trying to cope with bachelorette party bonanza

TORONTO — Twenty years ago, St. Hubertus and Oak Bay Estate Winery… Continue reading

No friend zone for Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney in TV show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together… Continue reading

Kendrick Lamar to guest star Sunday on Starz drama “Power”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Kendrick Lamar is appearing Sunday on the Starz… Continue reading

Grizzly bear mauling in North Alberta

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — RCMP say a man has been injured in… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

TORONTO — The family of a young woman who was killed in… Continue reading

Researchers hope computer simulation can help save endangered beluga whales

MONTREAL — Researchers in Quebec are hoping a computer simulator that resembles… Continue reading

An enchanting opportunity: longtime magic lover to study in England

HALIFAX — It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month