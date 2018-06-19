Decio de Maria, President of the Football Association of Mexico, left, and Canadian soccer player Alphonso Davies, right, present a joint United bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States to host the 2026 World Cup at the FIFA congress in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Davies thrilled to help bring a World Cup to the country that welcomed him

VANCOUVER — Prior to last week, the biggest crowd Alphonso Davies had ever spoken in front of was a soccer team.

So it was a baptism of fire when the 17-year-old walked out on stage at the Expocentre in Moscow on Wednesday to address the over 200 delegates at the FIFA Congress and a world-wide television audience.

“Going into I didn’t know what I was expecting,” Davies said Tuesday after practising with Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps. “When I walked into the place I was shocked. I didn’t think it was going to be that big.

“When I got on stage I was a little bit nervous. Once I started telling my story I got comfortable.”

Davies has quite a story to tell.

His family fled Liberia to avoid a civil war and Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana. He moved to Canada with his parents when he was five and grew up in Edmonton.

Davies told the delegates how Canada accepted him and how proud he is to play soccer for his country. When it was announced the United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States had been selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Davies felt he had played a role in that decision.

“It means a lot,” he said, the braces on his teeth showing in his smile. “Going to Russia, talking to the FIFA council, it’s a great privilege. I’m glad they picked me to do that and share my story.”

Many people have commented on Davies’ poise under pressure, and one person who wasn’t surprised by his performance was Whitecaps’ head coach Carl Robinson.

“I thought he handled himself impeccably,” Robinson said. “I thought he showed a lot people what I see on a daily basis, his character, his energy.

“I think he delivered a speech that many will be talking about for years to come.”

Davies’ whirlwind trip to Moscow came during a two-week break in MLS play. In Vancouver’s final game he scored a goal and set a franchise record by assisting on three others as the Whitecaps defeated Orlando City SC 5-2. That resulted in him being named the MLS player of the week.

Davies played his first MLS game when he was just 15. He is the youngest player to score a goal in the CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship, and United Soccer League. He earned his first call-up to the Canadian senior national team in June 2017, shortly after receiving his Canadian citizenship.

At the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Davies became the youngest goal scorer in the history of both the Canadian men’s national team and the tournament. He had three goals at the tournament and won the Golden Boot as leading scorer.

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has speed and size. He handles the ball with grace and can dance around defenders. As his talents grow it’s considered only a matter of time before he leaves MLS for a European team.

Robinson appreciates the skills Davies possesses but also understands the responsibility the Whitecaps have to development him both on and off the field.

“I know what’s ahead for him,” Robinson said. “I know the good, the bad and the ugly. He’s going to have to experience it all and go through it all. There is not a right way or a wrong way of dealing with it. I’m trying my best to prepare him for what is laying ahead.”

Davies admitted he was intimidated when he first began playing against older, more experienced players.

“When I first started I knew that age doesn’t matter, but it kind of does a little bit,” he said. “If you have the talent to play at that level, you should be playing.

“Now I feel I can compete with them. I can play really well against and with them.”

There are plenty of paths open to Davies. The one he knows he wants to travel is the road that leads him to playing for Canada in a World Cup in the country that gave him a home.

“It would mean a lot,” Davies said. “When I was younger Canada took me in. Being able to represent my country in a World Cup would be an amazing experience.”

Previous story
National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately
Next story
Canadian Olympian Josie Morrison retires from competitive speedskating

Just Posted

Reported grizzly bear sightings near Penhold

Two people called in reported sightings Saturday

Urgent need for blood donors at Red Deer clinic

Though summer and the coming long weekend may mean a slowdown for… Continue reading

Looking at the bright side of Red Deer’s windstorm

It’s a chance for forest renewal, says naturalist

Burman University transit proposal accepted

Additional weekday bus ride to be added and bus pass introduced

WATCH: Alberta Animal Services donates 10,000 pounds of pet food to Red Deer food bank

Humans aren’t the only hungry ones served by the Red Deer and… Continue reading

VIDEO: What separation from parents does to children: ‘The effect is catastrophic’

This is what happens inside children when they are forcibly separated from… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Ten Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors meet in Las Vegas for NHL awards

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Ten of the 13 survivors from the Humboldt Broncos… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month