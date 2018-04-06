Fabio Fognini came back from a set down to defeat Jeremy Chardy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals Friday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Davis Cup: Fognini draws Italy level with France at 1-1

GENOA, Italy — Inspired by playing in his home region, Fabio Fognini came back from a set down to defeat Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and draw Italy level with France in the Davis Cup quarterfinals Friday.

The 20th-ranked Fognini had his left leg taped up early in the second set but didn’t appear too bothered over the course of a match that lasted 3 hours, 31 minutes on a slow outdoor red clay court.

Fognini grew up in the Liguria region.

“It’s great to come here and play in front of a lot of friends and have this kind of support,” Fognini said. “I have a lot of memories from here.”

The 80th-ranked Chardy had won all five of his previous Davis Cup matches and beat Fognini recently in Indian Wells.

Earlier, Lucas Pouille wasted a two-set advantage before eventually beating Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1.

The 11th-ranked Pouille stepped up his game in the fifth, resulting in a series of errors from Seppi.

“I decided to be more aggressive and take more chances in the fifth set and I had the energy to finish off the match,” Pouille said.

Seppi hadn’t played since losing to Roger Federer in the semifinals in Rotterdam in mid-February.

“I still need to rediscover my form but I can take away some good things from this match,” Seppi said.

In Saturday’s doubles, Simone Bolelli and Paolo Lorenzi will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday.

Italy is looking to reach the World Group semifinals for only the second time since finishing runner-up in 1998.

France is aiming for a spot in the last four for the third straight year.

Previous story
Teams optimistic as F1 unveils future blueprint for series
Next story
UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Saskatchewan RCMP say truck collided with bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say people have died and others have been… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month