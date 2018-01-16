Dawe, Edobar named Red Deer College athletes of the week

Red Deer College recognized members of its volleyball and basketball teams, naming two of them athlete of the week.

Miranda Dawe’s performance as an outside hitter on the Queens volleyball team earned her the honour. The fifth year kinesiology and sport studies student from Grande Prairie helped the Queens improved to a 13-3 record.

On Friday, Dawe had 12 kills, one assist, one service ace and 18 digs as she helped the Queens beat the SAIT Trojans in four sets. She followed it up Saturday with 17 kills, one service ace, 12 digs and two stuff blocks on Saturday, as the Queens won in three sets against the Trojans. She was named player of the game for her Saturday efforts.

Omon Edobar was named the male athlete of the week for his strong performances for the Kings basketball squad. The first year academic upgrading student, helped the Kings earn two road wins in Lethbridge against the Kodiaks.

On Friday, he scored 25 points and head one steal, six assists, five rebounds and shot 81.8 per cent from the free-throw line. Then on Saturday, he had 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and shot 85.7 per cent from the free-throw line. The Kings won both games 96-88 and 90-83.

This weekend, RDC teams will be back in action. The Kings and Queens basketball teams host two games each against the Briercrest College Clippers on Friday at 6 p.m. for the Queens and 8 p.m. for the Kings and Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Queens and 3 p.m. for the Kings at the college.

The Queens hockey team plays the MacEwan University Griffins on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Enmax Centrium and then goes to Edmonton on Saturday to play the Griffins at 6 p.m.

The Kings hockey team hosts two games against the Briercrest College Clippers at the Penhold Multiplex. The two square off at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The volleyball teams travel to play the Briercrest College Clippers this weekend. The Queens play the Clippers on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Kings play at 8 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.



