Dawe, Edobar named Red Deer College athletes of the week

Red Deer College recognized members of its volleyball and basketball teams, naming two of them athlete of the week.

Miranda Dawe’s performance as an outside hitter on the Queens volleyball team earned her the honour. The fifth year kinesiology and sport studies student from Grande Prairie helped the Queens improved to a 13-3 record.

On Friday, Dawe had 12 kills, one assist, one service ace and 18 digs as she helped the Queens beat the SAIT Trojans in four sets. She followed it up Saturday with 17 kills, one service ace, 12 digs and two stuff blocks on Saturday, as the Queens won in three sets against the Trojans. She was named player of the game for her Saturday efforts.

Omon Edobar was named the male athlete of the week for his strong performances for the Kings basketball squad. The first year academic upgrading student, helped the Kings earn two road wins in Lethbridge against the Kodiaks.

On Friday, he scored 25 points and head one steal, six assists, five rebounds and shot 81.8 per cent from the free-throw line. Then on Saturday, he had 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and shot 85.7 per cent from the free-throw line. The Kings won both games 96-88 and 90-83.

This weekend, RDC teams will be back in action. The Kings and Queens basketball teams host two games each against the Briercrest College Clippers on Friday at 6 p.m. for the Queens and 8 p.m. for the Kings and Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Queens and 3 p.m. for the Kings at the college.

The Queens hockey team plays the MacEwan University Griffins on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Enmax Centrium and then goes to Edmonton on Saturday to play the Griffins at 6 p.m.

The Kings hockey team hosts two games against the Briercrest College Clippers at the Penhold Multiplex. The two square off at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The volleyball teams travel to play the Briercrest College Clippers this weekend. The Queens play the Clippers on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Kings play at 8 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.


Send your sports tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Milos Raonic stunned in first round of Australian Open by Lukas Lacko

Just Posted

Man arrested in connection with violent Rocky Mountain House home invasion

RCMP Emergency Response Team deployed

Gesundheit! Stifling a sneeze can cause injuries in rare cases, experts say

TORONTO — With cases of flu continuing to rise in Canada, there’s… Continue reading

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

WASHINGTON — In what’s almost certainly a first in the lengthy history… Continue reading

Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

TOKYO — Japan’s public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of… Continue reading

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

WINNIPEG — A former chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce says… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer Jan. 14: Watch news highlights in pictures

Stories mentioned: Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine: Read more… Continue reading

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

What a chilly job but somebody has to do it.… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month