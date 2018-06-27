Pouce Coupe, B.C. native Clayton Moore sits third on average in Steer Wrestling after day 2 of the Ponoka Stampede. (Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye/ Ponoka News)

Day 2 results from Ponoka Stampede

The second day of the Ponoka Stampede produced plenty of fast times and strong rides.

JR Vezain of Cowley, Wyoming put forth one of the top performances on the afternoon in the bareback with an 86.5-point ride on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Alley Trail.

Cody Cassidy leads the average in steer wrestling after day 2, with a 14.8-second combined time. Layne Delemont and Clayton Moore are hot on his heels with a 15.7 and 16.8 respectively.

Dustin Flundra of Pincher Creek had the best ride Wednesday in the saddle bronc, with an 84.75. Colt Gordan registered an 82.75 and Layton Green notched an 82.00 on the day. Sterling Crawley’s day 1 ride of 85.75 still leads the way.

Cory Solomon sits first with a 20 second combined time in tie-down roping, just ahead of Stettler’s Riley Warren who is tied for second at 20.8 seconds.

Kyle Lucas and Grady Quam are first on average in team roping at 15.3 seconds. Don Depaoli and along with Innisfail’s Virgil Poffenroth are third with a two-day combined time of 15.9.

Carman Pozzobon had the fastest time in barrel racing Wednesday with a 17.67 second ride. She is second overall just behind Stevi Hillman who raced to a 17.560 second time on Tuesday.

Cody Lee Coverchuk had the only qualified bull ride on Day 2, with an 84.00. He sits behind day 1 leader Joe Frost who had an 85.75-point ride on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s 671 Pink Panther.

Rodeo action at the Ponoka Stampede continues every day at 1 p.m. until July 2. For full results check out rodeocanada.com/results-2018/ponoka-june26-july2.htm


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rebels release schedule for 2018-2019 season
Next story
Red Deer Midget A Chiefs win league championship

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake eyeing a strict approach to cannabis consumption

If approved, new regulations would ban cannabis consumption in all places frequented by the public

Red Deer police officers help build Habitat for Humanity duplex

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Company cites financial reasons

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

TRENTON, N.J. — There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S.,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month