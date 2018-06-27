Day 2 results from Ponoka Stampede

Pouce Coupe, B.C. native Clayton Moore sits third on average in Steer Wrestling after day 2 of the Ponoka Stampede. (Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye/ Ponoka News)

The second day of the Ponoka Stampede produced plenty of fast times and strong rides.

JR Vezain of Cowley, Wyoming put forth one of the top performances on the afternoon in the bareback with an 86.5-point ride on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s Alley Trail.

Cody Cassidy leads the average in steer wrestling after day 2, with a 14.8-second combined time. Layne Delemont and Clayton Moore are hot on his heels with a 15.7 and 16.8 respectively.

Dustin Flundra of Pincher Creek had the best ride Wednesday in the saddle bronc, with an 84.75. Colt Gordan registered an 82.75 and Layton Green notched an 82.00 on the day. Sterling Crawley’s day 1 ride of 85.75 still leads the way.

Cory Solomon sits first with a 20 second combined time in tie-down roping, just ahead of Stettler’s Riley Warren who is tied for second at 20.8 seconds.

Kyle Lucas and Grady Quam are first on average in team roping at 15.3 seconds. Don Depaoli and along with Innisfail’s Virgil Poffenroth are third with a two-day combined time of 15.9.

Carman Pozzobon had the fastest time in barrel racing Wednesday with a 17.67 second ride. She is second overall just behind Stevi Hillman who raced to a 17.560 second time on Tuesday.

Cody Lee Coverchuk had the only qualified bull ride on Day 2, with an 84.00. He sits behind day 1 leader Joe Frost who had an 85.75-point ride on Kesler Championship Rodeo’s 671 Pink Panther.

Rodeo action at the Ponoka Stampede continues every day at 1 p.m. until July 2. For full results check out rodeocanada.com/results-2018/ponoka-june26-july2.htm



