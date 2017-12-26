Defenceman Cal Foote makes highlight-reel save for Canada at world juniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Goaltender Carter Hart had no idea where the puck was as it rolled behind him toward Canada’s net. Defenceman Cal Foote spotted it though and dove behind his goalie, swatting the puck away just as it touched the goal-line, bouncing it off the post and out.

“I just saw the puck squirting through and it hit Hart’s skate and I tried to take a swipe at it,” said Foote. “Luckily, I got it and it was close but luckily I got it.”

Foote’s heads-up play late in the third period helped Canada hold on to its 4-2 lead for a win over Finland on Tuesday in the opening game for both teams at the world junior hockey championship.

A video review at the next stoppage of play upheld the no-goal call on the ice. It was the second video review that went Canada’s way in the game. Boris Katchouk’s opening score was also upheld after Finnish head coach Jussi Ahokas challenged it for goalie interference.

“I wasn’t sure I had it, the puck was on its side,” said Foote. “But looking back at the replay it was close but I was pretty sure I got it.”

Head coach Dominque Ducharme joked about the play after the game, saying it could be the start of a move to goaltender for Foote.

“It’s always nice to have two goalies on the ice,” said Ducharme, with a laugh.

