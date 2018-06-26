Denmark advances at World Cup in drab 0-0 draw with France

MOSCOW — A game no team needed to win became the game no fan would want to watch.

France and Denmark produced the World Cup’s first 0-0 draw at the 37th attempt amid boos and whistles from fans on Tuesday.

The slow-paced game was out of step with a vibrant tournament. But it advanced both teams to the round of 16 unbeaten, with the bonus of no players suspended and no serious injuries.

The draw would always have ensured that outcome, and became inevitable in the second half. Events elsewhere in Group C made this game all but irrelevant.

Peru beat Australia 2-0 in Sochi at the same time, meaning the Danes would have advanced even if they lost to France before 78,011 at the World Cup’s signature Luzhniki Stadium.

“We did what we needed,” Denmark coach Age Hareide said, praising his team for a disciplined display. “We would have been stupid to open a lot of space for the French team.”

France, already sure to advance with two opening victories, goes into the round of 16 as the Group C winner and Denmark as runner-up.

The two teams were happy, and so were the thousands of Denmark fans who stayed to dance and cheer in an empty stadium.

Less happy were the neutral fans in the crowd. Many Russians cheered the host team’s name and whistled misplaced passes and slow play as the game progressed with Denmark protecting its one point for a draw.

It was the longest a World Cup had gone without a goalless draw since 1954, a tournament of 26 games which all delivered at least one goal.

“We didn’t have to take risks to get better because this result was good for everyone,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Deschamps rested six starters to put out a team that barely tested Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel until substitute Nabil Fekir tried two long-range shots.

It was a mostly forgettable first major tournament start for France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who has been a backup at two World Cups and three European Championships. The 33-year-old made his only save in the 54th minute, spilling Christian Eriksen’s free-kick before pouncing on the loose ball.

France’s first-choice goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, was among those given the day off. Midfielders Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi were obvious choices to sit after collecting yellow cards in a 1-0 win over Peru. A second yellow card before the semifinals triggers a one-game ban.

“I want to have all my choices in the round of 16,” Deschamps said. His team lost rhythm with a different trio of attacking midfielders to support Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

Perhaps sensing it was time to make entertainment midway through the first half, fans created a wave that made three laps of the stadium.

Whistles and jeers got louder after a misplaced pass in the 64th by France midfielder Thomas Lemar went off the field 10 yards (meters) away from any player.

Only in the final 20 minutes, when Fekir and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench, did France show more pace and direct intent. They met a solid Danish defence content with the draw.

KEY TO SUCCESS

Denmark has a tough defence anchored by veteran captain Simon Kjaer, and a high-class goalkeeper in Kasper Schmeichel. Even the top World Cup teams will have difficulty scoring against the Danes.

GROUP DYNAMICS

France has won Group C and will open the round 16 on Saturday afternoon in Kazan, playing the Group D runner-up. That could still be any of Croatia, Nigeria, Iceland or Argentina before their final games later Tuesday.

Denmark gets an extra day off and plays the Group D winner, likely Croatia, on Sunday evening in Nizhny Novgorod.

QUOTABLE

“The team that only got three points, Peru, probably played the best in our group,” Denmark coach Hareide, happy to advance from a tough pool.

 

Previous story
Houston’s Harden wins NBA MVP over James and Davis

Just Posted

Red Deer-raised Lethbridge Hurricane emerges from coma

Suffered significant burns in campfire incident earlier in June

Pedestrian bridge temporarily closed

Soil testing at CPR Pedestrian Bridge

Taylor Drive night closures

To erect girders for southbound Hwy 2 bridge

Almost half of caregivers of loved ones with dementia experience distress: report

TORONTO — For the last five years, Catherine Kelly and her partner… Continue reading

Canada’s largest national park, UNESCO site threatened: environmental assessment

Federal documents echo earlier concerns that Canada’s largest national park faces long-term… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland, heavy rain expected

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — It may be summer, but snow is falling… Continue reading

Cultural respect identified as key for better cancer outcomes among Indigenous

VANCOUVER — Seeing a painting of two Indigenous women standing at the… Continue reading

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

LOS ANGELES — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working… Continue reading

Knight fever: Bee Gees star becomes Sir Barry Gibb at palace

LONDON — Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham… Continue reading

Granderson homers twice to help Jays over Astros

Blue Jays 6 Astros 3 HOUSTON — Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month