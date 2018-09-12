Detroit’s Goodrum leaves game after collision

DETROIT — Niko Goodrum left Detroit’s game against Houston on Wednesday after the shortstop collided with teammate Christin Stewart on a shallow flyball to left field in the second inning.

The Tigers say Goodrum has a bruised right quad.

Stewart, a rookie left fielder, came charging in and made the catch on the ball hit by Evan Gattis in the second. Goodrum was coming from the opposite direction and appeared to pull up at the last moment, perhaps preventing an even worse collision. But when Stewart went to the ground while catching the ball, Goodrum tripped over him.

Goodrum was able to walk off the field but was replaced at the start of the third.

