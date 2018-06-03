Dixon tries for sweep of IndyCar races in Detroit

DETROIT — Scott Dixon will try for a sweep of this weekend’s two IndyCar races in Detroit.

Dixon won Saturday at Belle Isle, and the second half of the doubleheader is Sunday. The victory in the opener was Dixon’s first of the 2018 IndyCar season and the 42nd of his career. He’s now tied for third on the career list with Michael Andretti.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was second Saturday, followed by Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti.

Graham Rahal won both races at Belle Isle last year.

Rossi took over the points lead with his performance Saturday. Dixon is second, followed by Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power.

