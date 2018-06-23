Djokovic to face Cilic in Queen’s Club final

LONDON — Novak Djokovic advanced to his first ATP tour final in almost a year by defeating Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Queen’s Club on Saturday.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion’s last final — and title — also came on a British grass court, when he defeated Gael Monfils in Eastbourne last July.

Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final after the top-seeded Croat defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

In-form Chardy had won 12 of his previous 13 matches but the Frenchman was still left without a win — or even a set — against Djokovic after their 11th career meeting.

Chardy’s best chance came when the first set went to a tiebreaker, but a couple of loose shots allowed a frustrated Djokovic to take control.

The Serb, who has struggled this season after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, upped his level to earn the first break of the match for a 5-4 lead in the second set.

He closed out victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes.