Dolphins begin camp with Ryan Tannehill 2.0 at quarterback

DAVIE, Fla. — The back of Ryan Tannehill’s left knee brace suggested a new, improved version of the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback when he took the field Thursday for the first training camp practice.

“TANNEHILL 2.0,” it read.

“I have so many braces that they had to label them somehow,” Tannehill said. “I guess that’s how they figured it out.”

Tannehill hasn’t played in 19 months. He missed the entire 2017 season when he tore his ACL in training camp, and a serious injury to the same knee forced him to miss the final four games in 2016.

Tannehill wasn’t limited during off-season drills and said he has full confidence in his knee.

“I was able to do everything in the spring, and it’s only gotten stronger,” he said. “At this point it’s like nothing ever happened. It’s second nature. You’re not even thinking about it.”

