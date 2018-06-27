Don Cherry: Bettman’s selection to Hall of Fame is OK, Yakushev’s is not

Don Cherry is OK with all the inductees in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 except one, and it’s not Gary Bettman.

Many fans decried the inclusion of the NHL commissioner in the because he’s still active and his legacy is divisive, with three work stoppages since he took power in 1993.

Cherry, however, defended Bettman’s nomination while criticizing the selection committee for picking Alexander Yakushev, who played for the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series.

“I’m a players’ guy and all I think about is that they make a lot more money,” said Cherry, pointing to the fact that the league revenue has risen from US$400 million in 1993 to $5 billion today and taken player salaries along with it. “That’s the name of the game. They make more money. I have no problem with him being in the Hall of Fame.

“I’m no shill and I seem to be at war with the NHL all the time, but I have no problem with (Bettman) being in the Hall of Fame when he makes money for the guys.”

The Hockey Night in Canada commentator singled out Yakushev, saying that it’s laughable that he and Soviet Union teammate Vladislav Tretiak are in the Hall of Fame when Canadian forward Paul Henderson is not. Henderson had seven goals and three assists in the 1972 Summit Series, one point fewer than Yakushev.

It was Henderson’s last goal in the Summit Series that counted the most, though. He scored with 32 seconds left to play in Game 8 to lift Canada to a 4-3-1 series win over the U.S.S.R.

“I am really upset at Yakushev. Absolutely ridiculous that he’s in and Henderson’s not,” said Cherry. “What he did in Russia over there, it was fantastic. To think that they put in the two losers (Yakushev and Tretiak), and they keep out the Canadian winner? I guess that’s a little tough but that’s the way I feel.”

Henderson had 376 goals and 384 assists in the NHL and World Hockey Association, where he played for five seasons between 1974 and 1979. Henderson was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame as a player in 1995 and again in 2005 with the 1972 Summit Series team.

For his part, Henderson is fine with his exclusion from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I was a really good hockey player but I don’t think I was a great hockey player,” Henderson told The Canadian Press in September. ”I think there’s a bunch of guys that were better hockey players than I that are not in the Hockey Hall of Fame. I’d feel a lot better if all those guys, maybe that had better careers than I — I had a long career of 18 years — were put in.

“So it doesn’t bother me one iota that I don’t have it. I’ve got every other award, the Order of Canada, the Order of Ontario, the Order of Hockey in Canada. So you know, down the road maybe.”

Joining Bettman and Yakushev in the Hall of Fame this year are goaltending great Martin Brodeur, trailblazer Willie O’Ree, speedy forward Martin St. Louis, and Canadian Olympian Jayna Hefford.

Bettman has been a lightning rod for controversy during his 25 years as NHL commissioner, drawing boos from hockey fans whenever he makes a public appearance. In addition to the three work stoppages during his regime, Bettman has overseen league expansion to markets in the Sun Belt with mixed results. The NHL is also the defendant in an ongoing class action lawsuit where 10 retired players claim the league hasn’t done enough to protect players from head injuries.

Previous story
Chaos around Senators could mean roster opportunities for top prospects
Next story
Brazil escapes World Cup elimination with victory over Serbia

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake eyeing a strict approach to cannabis consumption

If approved, new regulations would ban cannabis consumption in all places frequented by the public

Red Deer police officers help build Habitat for Humanity duplex

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Company cites financial reasons

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

TRENTON, N.J. — There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S.,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month