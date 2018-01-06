Dougie Hamilton scores late winner, Flames hold on to beat Ducks 3-2

CALGARY — Dougie Hamilton scored with 16 seconds left in the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hamilton took a pass from Micheal Ferland and then tucked a shot past Anaheim goalie John Gibson to give the Flames their third straight win.

Ferland and Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames (21-16-4), while Mike Smith made 27 save to pick up his 17th win of the season.

Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Getzlaf scored goals in the third for the Ducks (19-15-9), who trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson finished with 28 saves.

Giordano had a great chance to open the scoring 27 seconds into the first period when he one-timed a pass from Matthew Tkachuk on net, but Gibson kicked out his left pad to make the save.

Ferland gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 7:51 when he converted a feed from Johnny Gaudreau, who pounced on a turnover by Anaheim defenceman Brandon Montour to set up the goal.

Just 44 seconds later, Giordano’s point blast deflected off Kevin Bieksa and past a stunned Gibson to give Calgary a 2-0 lead.

Silfverberg nearly scored in the second period, but Smith got just enough of the shot by the Anaheim forward with his glove before the puck bounced off the post behind him.

After Calgary had a 17-8 advantage in shots in the first period, the Ducks turned things around a bit in the second, but weren’t able to score despite outshooting Calgary 11-7.

Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal 2:56 into the third when he skated into the Calgary zone and cut into the slot before slipping a shot through Smith’s legs.

Getzlaf pulled the Ducks even at 6:50 of the third when he blasted a slap shot from the high slot into the top corner, blocker side behind Smith.

Notes: Flames prospect Dillon Dube received a big cheer from the crowd at the Saddledome during a break in the first period when he was shown on the big screen with Canadian teammates Cale Makar and Jake Bean one night after they won gold at the world junior hockey championships in Buffalo, N.Y. … Ducks forward Ryan Kesler left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and didn’t play in the second before returning to action in the third.

Laurence Heinen, The Canadian Press

