Drew Doughty stays with LA Kings on 8-year, $88 million deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Defenceman Drew Doughty has agreed to an eight-year, $88 million contract extension through the 2026-27 season to stay with the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles announced the whopping deal Friday for its two-time Stanley Cup-winning cornerstone.

After cracking the Kings’ roster as an 18-year-old, Doughty has been among the NHL’s top defencemen throughout a 10-year career spent entirely with the Kings.

He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenceman in 2016. As an aggressive, skilled two-way blueliner, he has been a finalist for the award in three other seasons — including 2017-18, when he scored a career-high 60 points while playing in all 82 games for the fourth consecutive season.

Doughty played a major role in the Kings’ Stanley Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2014, and he also has two Olympic gold medals from playing for Canada.

“Drew Doughty is one of the best defencemen in the world, and we are obviously excited to have reached this point in the process in which he has committed to the Kings long-term,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said.

He still has one year left on an eight-year, $56 million contract signed in September 2011. Doughty can’t formally sign the new deal until July 1, when he will be one year away from free agency.

By the time his new deal ends, Doughty will be 37 years old. Neither the Kings nor Doughty seriously expected the defenceman to leave his adopted home in free agency next year. He grew up a Kings fan in southern Ontario, and he was thrilled when Los Angeles chose him with the second overall pick in 2008.

Doughty is second among Kings defencemen in career goals (102), assists (320) and points (422), trailing only Blake in every category. He also has appeared in 84 playoff games, scoring 51 points.

The 28-year-old Doughty’s new contract has the NHL’s highest average annual value among defencemen, although it could be surpassed by the next contract for Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson, whose current contract expires in 2019.

Los Angeles’ core of elite veterans is all signed to long-term contracts through at least the next three seasons. Those players include captain Anze Kopitar, goalie Jonathan Quick, Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Alec Martinez, Dion Phaneuf and newcomer Ilya Kovalchuk, who signed with the Kings earlier this week.

Previous story
Local golfer Chandler McDowell qualifies for prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur
Next story
Canadian teen Davies joins Giovinco, Piatti on MLS all-star team

Just Posted

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

Prime Stock Theatre presents ‘Bard-i Gras!’ at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Henry V’ staged outdoors in July

Caught: Red Deer Remand inmate who escaped from jail two weeks ago

Dallas Albert Rain escaped with three others on June 12; Rain was the final suspect caught

WATCH: Man killed in collision fleeing Red Deer RCMP

A man was killed in a collision while trying to flee police… Continue reading

Red Deer agency working to keep youth safe during opioid crisis

Helping youth make good choices

WATCH: 268 Lacombe Composite High School students celebrate graduation

The school’s graduation ceremony was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

The proper etiquette on taking care of Canada’s National flag

With Canada Day approaching, one Central Albertan is speaking out about the… Continue reading

Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a… Continue reading

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of… Continue reading

Woman who saw Toronto subway rescue says men who leapt into action are heroes

TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who… Continue reading

Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL — Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly has launched a hiring drive with… Continue reading

Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting… Continue reading

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Drake’s child, social media and Michael Jackson: Five things about his album ‘Scorpion’

TORONTO — Drake often boasts about his chart successes and wallows in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month