Ducks rally for 2-1 overtime win against Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday.

The Ducks earned their second straight win after a pair of overtime losses to Toronto and Colorado. Nick Ritchie tied the game with 16.2 seconds remaining, and John Gibson made 27 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves, and Connor McDavid extended his point streak to five games.

Rakell got behind Leon Draisaitl for a breakaway and poked the rebound in between Koskinen’s legs for his 100th career goal, giving the Ducks a dramatic victory after Ritchie scored on a rebound of Rakell’s shot.

The game was scoreless before Nugent-Hopkins converted a wrist shot from the left circle 8:55 into the third. It was his sixth goal of the season.

McDavid got his 19th assist on Nugent-Hopkins’ third goal in his past five games. McDavid has three goals and six assists during his point streak.

Anaheim’s Adam Henrique looked as if he had scored the game’s first goal 5:29 into the third on a one-timer from the slot, but the officials ruled no goal. The puck never completely crossed the line before Kris Russell got his stick in to pull it back. A subsequent video review confirmed the call on the ice.

Koskinen was able to remain in the game after being hit in the chest on a powerful slap shot by Ryan Getzlaf during a power play early in the third period.

NOTES: Edmonton scratched D Chris Wideman, who was acquired in a trade with Ottawa on Thursday. The Oilers also scratched D Jason Garrison and RW Patrick Russell. … Ducks D Hampus Lindholm missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Wrap up their three-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Ducks: Open a five-game road trip at the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

