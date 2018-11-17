Dylan Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Devils 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. — Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha. It was Detroit’s fifth victory in its last six games.

Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.

The Devils dominated the opening period, outshooting the Red Wings 15-4 and taking the lead on Zacha’s first goal of the season at 11:35.

Zacha, the sixth-overall pick in the 2015 draft, dropped to one knee to snare a cross-the-slot pass from Jesper Bratt and drive a one-timer by Bernier.

It was a tough opening period for the Red Wings, who lost Darren Helm to an upper-body injury when he was checked along the boards in the New Jersey end.

Detroit played better at the start of the second and generated several good chances. Kinkaid denied Larkin on a prime scoring opportunity, and Trevor Daley hit the post.

But New Jersey opened a 2-0 lead when Coleman scored the Devils’ first short-handed goal of the season at 15:53.

The Red Wings finally got on the board when Glendening flicked a quick shot from the left circle past a screened Kinkaid with 1:34 left in the period.

In the third, Rasmussen tied it at 2 on a deflection of Mike Green’s point shot at 13:37. The Devils unsuccessfully challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference.

NOTES: The Devils placed D Sami Vatanen (lower body) on injured reserve. D Eric Gryba was recalled from the minors, and Egor Yakovlev replaced Vatanen in the lineup. … Devils centres Nico Hischier and Brian Boyle were sidelined for the third straight game with upper-body injuries. … Detroit LW Jacob de la Rose (upper body) returned after a three-game absence.

Mike Farrell, The Associated Press

