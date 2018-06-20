Edmonton Eskimos place Hackenberg, Owens on their 45-man negotiation list

The Edmonton Eskimos have added another unemployed former NFL player to their negotiation list.

According to a CFL source, Edmonton has added quarterback Christian Hackenberg to its negotiation list. The 23-year-old is currently a free agent after being released earlier this month by the Oakland Raiders.

On Tuesday, Edmonton placed former receiver Terrell Owens to its list.

Hackenberg was a 2016 second-round pick of the New York Jets but never played a regular-season down for the NFL club. Hackenberg was traded to Oakland last month for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick but it went back to the Raiders after the quarterback was released.

Owens, 44, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010 but posted a video Monday of him running the 40-yard dash in hand-held times of 4.44 and 4.43 seconds. Owens’ inactivity and age are certainly strikes against a return to the NFL but should Owens with to attempt a comeback in the CFL, Edmonton would have the first shot at signing him.

Owens was a six-time Pro Bowl selection over his 15-year NFL career and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. However, Owens said he won’t attend the official induction ceremony Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Owens was selected for enshrinement along with former players Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher and Brian Dawkins. They’ll be joined by Bobby Beathard (contributor) and seniors committee nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.

The six-foot-three, 224-pound Owens registered 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 TDs over his career. He’s the only player in league history to score two or more touchdowns against all 32 NFL teams.

CFL teams can have up to 45 players on their negotiation list, giving them exclusive negotiating rights to them. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any time.

Previous story
Webster: Raptors have been working to trade into this year’s NBA draft
Next story
Reichel ready to hear name called on NHL Draft day

Just Posted

Cannabis facility proposed for Clearwater County

Cannabis production facility proposed south of Caroline would produce 30,000 kg of cannabis a year

83-year-old one of many rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec building for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Second annual Rope-for-Hope event on July 21

Transit changes to aid Burman University students

An additional evening trip and student bus passes to be in place by fall

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

UPDATED: Red Deer area MPs worry about cannabis legalization

Recreational marijuana to become legal Oct. 17

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

Red Deer high school student psyched for SHAD

Lindsay Thurber’s Kaden Nivens will head to Newfoundland for the annual program in July

Red Deer College team tackles lack of Indigneous inclusion in research projects

A local college research team has completed a lengthy project examining the… Continue reading

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month