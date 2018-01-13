Eggert, Benecken win their 30th luge World Cup; Canada’s Gough slides to seventh

OBERHOF, Germany — It wasn’t the result she was looking for, but Alex Gough will take a lot of positives out of a seventh-place finish at the luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany.

The 13-year veteran of the Canadian squad rebounded from a challenging first run to finish in seventh place with a time of 1:22.891 on Saturday.

“I was having good runs in both heats, but made a mistake out of corner 11 both times. I was able to handle it better on the second run,” said the 30-year-old Calgary native. “I had good training, but wasn’t able to get it right today.”

The three-time Olympian was in 11th spot after her first decent. She has never been able to master the 12-corner chute with none of her 25 career medals coming from Oberhof.

“Oberhof is a fun track to slide on, but one that I struggle racing on. I was happy with my finish, and definitely good for me to have a better second run today,” said Gough.

The German women swept the podium. Dajana Eitberger was first at 1:22.213. Natalie Geisenberger slid to the silver with a time of 1:22.260, while Tatjana Huefner grabbed the bronze medal at 1:22.546.

Calgary’s Kim McRae was back in action this week, and slid to 10th place with a time of 1:22.998. Brooke Apshkrum, also of Calgary, placed 20th (1:23.666).

Canada’s lone sled in the doubles race finished 12th on Saturday. Tristan Walker of Cochrane, Alta., and Calgary’s Justin Snith were in podium contention midway down the track in both heats, but struggled on the bottom part of the track, finishing with a two-run time of 1:22.995.

Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won with a time of 1:21.535. Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, finished seventh-thousandths back in second at 1:21.542. Austria’s Peter Penz and George Fischler snuck in for the bronze, stopping the clock at 1:22.033.

