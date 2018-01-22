Eichel overtime hero as Sabres edge Flames 2-1 for rare win in Calgary

CALGARY — Jack Eichel’s overtime goal gave the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Eichel one-timed a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen for his 19th of the season, putting it past Mike Smith to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Scott Wilson also scored as Buffalo (12-26-9) snapped a four-game road losing streak. The Sabres won in Calgary for the first time since Oct. 18, 2003. They play in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames (25-16-6), who extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2).

Buffalo’s 30th-ranked power play had two chances to win it inside the final five minutes of regulation and while they didn’t convert, the game-tying goal came shortly after the second man advantage expired.

Mikael Backlund’s holding the stick penalty with 33 seconds left continued into overtime where Calgary killed it off, but the Sabres kept possession, leading to Eichel’s goal.

The Sabres struggling penalty kill had given up 10 goals on its previous 24 chances and the trend continued eight minutes into the first period as Calgary scored on its first power play of the night.

After drawing the penalty to begin with, Tkachuk scored the goal on a deflection. Stationed in front of the net, he opened up his stick and swatted Johnny Gaudreau’s pass out of the air and past Chad Johnson.

The lead lasted just 24 seconds though with the Sabres converting a turnover.

Mark Jankowski’s pass from his own corner glanced off the stick of Travis Hamonic and right to the stick of Scott Wilson skating through the slot. Wilson fired a wrist shot past Smith for his second goal of season.

Johnson made his first start against his former team. He finished with 32 saves to win for just the second time this season. He’s 2-8-3.

Gaudreau was the most dangerous Flames player with five shots on net, but he couldn’t solve his former teammate. Johnson stuck out the pad to stop him on a dangerous backhander on one rush. Gaudreau had a couple of wraparounds that almost led to goals but Johnson shut the door on both of them.

Smith, who had 31 saves, falls to 20-13-5.

Notes: Calgary made one line-up change inserting Marek Hrivik on the fourth line in place of rookie Andrew Mangiapane… Buffalo RW Nicholas Baptiste made his first appearance since being recalled from Rochester on Friday.

