Eight-year-old Eileen Park showing early signs of golf stardom

Eileen Park, 8, of Red Deer, celebrates her first ever hole in one on Thursday at the Par 3 Course at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area. (Contributed photo)

On her first birthday, Eileen Park seemed to have her mind made up about golf.

During the toljabee ceremony at her doljanchi, a Korean birthday ritual, Park ignored almost all the items in front of her – money, rice, a pencil, thread, needle, scissors, or a ruler – and picked up a golf ball.

Typically the first or second choice foretells the infant’s future.

Today Park, 8, who lives in Red Deer and attends Gateway Christian School, is starting to attract attention in the golf world.

Luke Rundell, who coaches Park through Pine Hills Golf Club in Rocky Mountain House, said his star pupil is competitive and driven. Rundell has worked with golfers who have gone on to play college golf in the United States.

“But nothing quite like Eileen,” said Rundell. “There’s an it-factor that you can see. (She has) some of those intangibles that can’t be coached.”

Park most recently won the 2018 MJT Mini Tour Event at Evergreen Golf Centre in Lethbridge, where she shot a 74.

Her third win of this season helped her qualify for the IMG Academy Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California in July. She may have laso earned a spot at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina in August.

Last summer she won four tournaments and played at the Junior Worlds in San Diego. Although she didn’t fair the best, it was her first 56-hole tournament and the hot weather played a factor. Tiger Woods won that same tournament three years running as a youth golfer.

While it wasn’t the results they had hoped for, Rundell said it was a great experience, and they hope to improve this summer.

Park’s parents, James and Kyeong Ku originally immigrated to Kelowna from South Korea in 2007 and moved to Red Deer in 2015. Once in Red Deer, the family sought out Rundell to help coach their daughter.

Rundell said Park has continued to progress in the three years that he has been working with her, and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

“She’s an amazing student and picks up on it really fast,” said Rundell. “Her competitiveness too is unbelievable.”

Park’s remembers touting around a plastic set of golf clubs while her dad played in B.C. She used her own set in a tournament when she was five.

“It was fun to play with my dad and I really liked it,” she recalled.

The best round of her career came just a week ago at Fox Hollow in Calgary, where she fired an 84.

“I remember most my bunker shot on number three,” said Park.

“It was a close one and I almost put it in.”

Park also cashed in her first hole-in-one on June 7.

She prefers to hit the long ball and most recently set a personal best from the tee.

“I like to hit my driver,” she said. “My best is 172, it usually goes 147 or 157.”

South Korean star Inbee Park, who is currently the world’s number one female golfer, is Park’s idol.

Park’s coach said her unparalleled competitiveness and will to win, the future is most certainly bright for the young golfer.

“As long as she keeps it fun and enjoys what she’s doing, she has the heart, the drive and the competitiveness to keep moving forward,” Rundell said.

“Motivation isn’t a factor. She wants to go to the course, she wants to practice and do well and bring home more trophies.”