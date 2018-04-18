England’s Birmingham next for Commonwealth Games with Hamilton touted for 2030

SYDNEY, Australia — The head of the Commonwealth Games Federation says it would only be fitting for Canada to host the centennial games in 2030.

Hamilton hosted the inaugural British Empire Games in 1930. The competition evolved into the British Empire and Commonwealth Games and then the Commonwealth Games, with Vancouver (1954), Edmonton (1978) and Victoria (1994) hosting.

The 21st edition of the Games just wrapped up on Australia’s Gold Cost with Birmingham, England, set to host in 2022. The 2026 host has yet to be decided.

Commonwealth Games Canada is on the record for its interest in hosting in 2030, an idea that appeals to Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

“We are well aware of Canada’s interest in the 2030 Games which, of course, would mark the centenary and be a fitting time for them to host the Games,” Martin said. “Canada is one of the big players in Commonwealth sport and we look forward to entering discussions with the relevant parties to discuss their future hosting ambitions.”

Canadian games officials point to Canada’s “special relationship” with the games, which drew some 6,600 athletes and officials from 71 nations and territories to the Gold Coast.

They note the 1930 games introduced the athletes village and awards podium while the “Miracle Mile” at the 1954 games in Vancouver was of CBC’s first live broadcasts and the 1994 games in Victoria introduced para-sports.

The Commonwealth Games, which bill themselves as the Friendly Games, have worked hard in recent years to add to their appeal and stay relevant.

The Gold Coast Games featured gender equality in medals and increased the number of para-sports included in the program. A so-called reconciliation action plan drew aboriginal and first nations groups from around the globe.

Martin, who swam for Scotland at the 1962 games in Perth, Australia, described the Gold Coast Games as “marvellous.”

“We delivered them exactly the way that we wanted to deliver them … and the athletes just stepped up to the mark,” she said in an interview.

The Gold Coast Games set nine world and 91 Commonwealth Games records. Outside the field of competition, some 98 per cent of tickets were sold.

Birmingham will be the fifth U.K. or Australian host city in the last six games.

