Escobar homers to back solid Berrios start, Twins topple Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins’ Taylor Motter comes up safe stealing second base as Toronto Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel JR. tries to make the tag in the fifth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday July 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Twins 5 Blue Jays 0

TORONTO — Jose Berrios pitched seven shutout innings for his 10th win of the season and Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Tuesday.

Berrios (10-7) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine in a 102-pitch performance to help the Twins down Toronto for a second straight night.

Relievers Trevor Hildenberger and Ryan Pressly kept the shutout intact.

Escobar hit his 15th homer of the season in the eighth inning, sending a 3-2 offering from Canadian reliever John Axford over the right-field wall to break open the game.

Robbie Grossman had an RBI double and Brian Dozier drove in a run on a sacrifice fly for Minnesota (46-53).

The Blue Jays (46-54) had just five hits, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. accounting for two of them. He singled twice to tie Al Woods’ 1997 Toronto record for most multi-hit games by a rookie (seven).

Ryan Borucki (0-2), still searching for his first major league win, was saddled with the loss despite six solid innings. The 24-year-old left-hander allowed six hits and two runs (both unearned) and struck out two.

A fielding error did him in in the sixth as the Twins scored twice after Teoscar Hernandez flubbed a fly ball from Joe Mauer to lead off the frame. Dozier drove in Mauer with a sac fly and Escobar and Grossman followed with back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 2-0.

Borucki had dominated early, retiring the first 10 batters he faced — to the delight of the 31,933 in attendance — before allowing back-to-back base hits with one out in the fourth.

NOTES: Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada left his rehab start with triple-A Buffalo in the fourth inning Tuesday with a blister on his right middle finger. The team said he’s day to day. … Closer Roberto Osuna had his rehab assignment transfered to triple-A and pitched one inning, allowing two hits, a walk and a strikeout. Osuna is serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s joint domestic violence policy. He was charged with assault in Toronto on May 8 and has not appeared in a MLB game since. … The Blue Jays cap the three-game series against Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.