Everton wins 3rd straight EPL game with late goals vs Palace

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored late in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Toffees won their third straight Premier League game.

Calvert-Lewin headed in from Ademola Lookman’s delivery in the 87th minute at Goodison Park, five minutes after both players had come off the bench.

Tosun, who had come on midway through the second half, then added an 89th-minute strike.

Toffees and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had earlier kept the score at 0-0 by saving Luka Milivojevic’s penalty on the hour mark.

