Ex-NFL QB, assistant coach Wade Wilson dies on 60th birthday

DALLAS — Wade Wilson, the quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC championship game and coached the position with the Dallas Cowboys for more than a decade, died on his 60th birthday Friday.

Wilson died at his home in the Dallas suburb of Coppell. Police said a 911 call was made from Wilson’s home, where the caller said Wilson was unresponsive and CPR was in progress. Emergency personnel determined upon arrival that Wilson was dead.

Police said there was no indication of foul play and that the death was under investigation.

“Wade was a cherished and valued member of our organization as a player, a coach and a wonderful friend,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “This is a sad day for all members of the Cowboys family as we have lost a truly great man.”

Wilson played for five NFL teams from 1981-98. He played 10 seasons for the Vikings, leading them to the NFC title game during the 1987 season. They lost to 17-10 to the Washington Redskins, who went on to win the Super Bowl. Minnesota made the playoffs the next two seasons, as well.

Wilson also played for the Atlanta Falcons (1992), New Orleans Saints (1993-94), Cowboys (1995-97) and Oakland Raiders (1998). Wilson was Troy Aikman’s backup when the Cowboys won their last Super Bowl title during the 1995 season.

Wilson began his coaching career as the Cowboys quarterback coach from 2000-02, and returned to that role from 2007-17. He coached with the Chicago Bears from 2004-06.

“Sad news today as we lost a teammate far too soon,” Aikman wrote on Twitter. Aikman’s final season was Wilson’s first as QB coach.

The Cowboys didn’t renew Wilson’s contract after the 2017 season. He was Tony Romo’s position coach beginning with the first full season as the starter for Romo, who ultimately became the franchise’s career leader in yards passing and touchdown passes.

Wilson was replaced by Kellen Moore, who also took over as the position coach for the quarterback he played behind — Dak Prescott. Moore was promoted to offensive co-ordinator this week after one season as the QB coach.

Dallas coach Jason Garrett and Wilson were teammates with the Cowboys in the 1990s, and on the same coaching staff for 11 seasons starting in 2007. Garrett was promoted from offensive co-ordinator to head coach during the 2010 season.

“I am forever grateful for his friendship,” Garrett said. “He had such a positive impact on me as a player, as a coach and as a person during our time together.”

A native of Greenville, Texas, Wilson was an eighth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1981 out of East Texas State (now Texas A&M-Commerce) and made 48 of his 69 career starts for them. He threw for 17,283 yards.

Wilson’s best season statistically was 1988, when he led the NFL with a completion percentage of 61.4 per cent with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His former Minnesota teammates recalled in a story for the team’s website that Wilson overcame a diagnosis of diabetes early in his career. Longtime equipment manager Dennis Ryan said he carried a bag of M&M’s on the sideline in case Wilson needed to raise his blood sugar.

“He got along with everybody,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who was on the Dallas staff with Wilson. “He had a really good nature about him. He was a very smart coach and obviously was a good player.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race
Next story
Canadian rugby sevens men win opener, women lose two of three at Sydney Sevens

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read