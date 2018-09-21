Excitement building for women’s provincial curling tourney in Stettler

Tickets selling out

Tickets are quickly running out for the 2019 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts, to be held in Stettler from Jan. 23 to 27, 2019.

The Scotties is the Alberta provincial women’s curling tournament. This winning team will represent Alberta at the Canadian championships, the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts.

“For Stettler to host this calibre of curling is tremendous,” said Steven Gerlitz, chairman of the Stettler Curling Club’s (SCC’s) planning committee.

The SCC launched ticket sales for the tournament at the trade show in April.

At the show, all 80 of the lounge package tickets were sold out.

The event started with 808 total tickets. Gold, silver and bronze sponsor levels are all sold out.

Out of the original 204 full event tickets available, as of Sept. 14, only 70 are left.

“Ticket sales are going really, really well,” said Gerlitz

There will still be single-day event tickets available on the day.

The tournament is also doing well for volunteers, having more than 120 people already signed up.

Last year’s provincial champs, the Scheidegger team, will be one of the 12 teams arriving in Stettler for the tournament.

The remaining teams won’t be known until the first week of December.

There will be a banquet on Jan. 22 at the Stettler Community Hall, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

Sports Net will be coming to Stettler this week to look at the rec centre.

“We’re kind of excited about that,” said Gerlitz.

The process of being chosen for the 2019 Scotties tournament began in 2016.

The SCC applied to Northern Alberta Curling Association (NACA) for a double play, hoping to host a smaller tournament, such as a juniors, but were awarded the 2018 Masters Provincial tournament.

The masters was a great success, which led to Stettler being chosen to host the Scotties, says Gerlitz.

“It was really awesome how it all turned out.”

The 12-person committee is the same group that organized the masters and has been working together for two years.

“My team is just tremendous.”

Most of the money generated by the Scotties stays with the event, but any proceeds left will go to the long-term sustainability of the SCC, says Gerlitz.

The ice plant is in need of replacement, for example.

The hockey ice at the Stettler Recreation Centre will be converted into curling ice, a process that will occur over four days, says Gerlitz.

“You’re going to see quite a transformation.”

The draw schedule, seating chart and other information can be found at 2019jiffylubealbertascotties.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the website, via e-mail at stettlercurlingclub@gmail.com, or by calling 403- 741-5963.

Gerlitz added the SCC is excited to host this prestigious event and to have so many people coming to their small town.

“It’s just what Stettler does.”

Emily Jaycox For Black Press

