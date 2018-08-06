Falcons DE McKinley aiming for good health, starting job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Takkarist McKinley should be next in the line of the second-year breakout players on the Atlanta Falcons’ defence.

He knows he needs to be healthy to make that next step and now he’s trying to move past another shoulder injury.

McKinley has had surgeries on both shoulders the last two years — the right following his 2016 season at UCLA and the left following his 2017 rookie season with the Falcons.

A new problem, a bruised right shoulder, has prevented the second-year defensive end from participating in team drills for most of the start of training camp. He again was limited to individual drills on Monday.

The Falcons say there’s no structural problem, but McKinley’s status is uncertain for Atlanta’s preseason opener at the New York Jets on Friday night.

McKinley said Monday he’s never happy “when you’re not out there on the field. When I play football, I’m not trying to be on the sideline, I’m trying to be out there on the field.”

Coach Dan Quinn said “Takk” could be cleared for full participation on Tuesday, so he hasn’t been ruled out for the game against the Jets.

The Falcons likely will take a cautious approach with McKinley, the 2017 first-round pick whose health is a key to continued improvement by the defence.

He had six sacks as a rookie backup in 2017. The Falcons hope he can earn a starting job and emerge as another player who makes significant progress in his second year.

“It will happen with Takk,” Quinn said Monday. “We’ll see that jump from him.”

McKinley said Quinn has talked with him about how the team’s other projected starting defensive end, Vic Beasley Jr., led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016, his second season. Quinn also told McKinley about safety Keanu Neal and linebackers Deion Jones and De’Vondre Campbell earning Pro Bowl honours in their second seasons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also breaking out in his second year.

“But just because they had a good second year don’t guarantee that I’ll have a good second year,” McKinley said. “The sophomore slump is a huge thing.

“Obviously I’m trying to be on the good side, not the slump side. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to prove yourself to be better.”

McKinley actually proved a lot as a rookie. After his six sacks in the regular season, he added two more in the playoffs.

“Looking back I should have had at least 13 sacks if I had finished,” he said, adding he missed opportunities when he would “reach out with your arms instead of wrapping up.”

Adrian Clayborn led the Falcons with 9 1/2 sacks last season before signing with New England. Clayborn’s departure opens the way for McKinley and Beasley, now a full-time end after spending time at outside linebacker last season, to be the starting ends.

Even when he’s not on the practice field, McKinley said he’s preparing for the bigger workload as a starter.

“When I’m not there on 11 on 11, I’m trying to stay in shape and do things inside to get me prepared for the reps I’m going to have this season,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest thing, just understanding that I’m going to be playing more.”

NOTES: Former six-time Pro Bowl receiver Chad Johnson visited practice and posed for a photo with Falcons receivers Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley. … The Falcons have ruled out PK Matt Bryant (undisclosed injury) and OT Ty Sambrailo (right hand) for the preseason opener. Bryant, 44, was on the field during part of the practice. Quinn said Bryant “is coming along quickly but he’s not there yet.”

Previous story
Bills take low-risk gamble in acquiring Coleman from Browns

Just Posted

Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Experts say forest fires like ones in Ontario can take long-term toll on environment

TORONTO — Forest fires like the ones currently burning in Ontario can… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month