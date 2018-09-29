Fancy earns first career win, Rebels cruise past Broncos

It was a night of firsts for the Red Deer Rebels at the Centrium Saturday.

In front of a solid home crowd of 4,020, the Rebels dominated the winless Swift Current Broncos 5-2.

Forward Zak Smith scored his first WHL goal and goalie Byron Fancy earned his first career victory in his first start with 24 saves.

“Oh it’s awesome, great feeling,” said the 17-year-old netminder from Claresholm.

“I felt good, a little nervous at the start. First regular season game this year. After the first ten minutes, felt good. Getting a few pucks on me and getting the feel helped calm me down.”

Austin Schellenberg, Josh Tarzwell and Dawson Barteaux also all scored for the first time this season.

After a scoreless first period, the Rebels red-hot power play continued to roll just 43 seconds into the second.

Alex Alexeyev wired a crisp pass past a pair of Broncos’ defenders onto the stick of Brandon Hagel. Hagel easily buried the puck over a sprawling Isaac Poulter for his second goal in as many games. Red Deer has scored a power-play goal in each of their last three games.

Broncos forward Alex Zawatsky took a holding penalty midway through the second, the Rebels got right to work on the man advantage again.

Barteaux notched his first of the season with a sharp wrist shot high over the glove of Poulter.

“It’s establishing shots. Establishing some traffic around the net and making sure pucks are directed there,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“Skill guys can make plays, but they have to have the ice to make it. If you’re doing things right away from the puck, it helps guys with the puck to see options better.”

Red Deer started to pour it on in the third. Schellenberg scored his first of the season off the rush just over four minutes into the period.

Only five seconds after a scuffle sent four players to the box, Smith scored his first career WHL goal. Arshdeep Bains scooped up a loose puck behind the Broncos’ net and slid a backhand pass to Smith who made no mistake. Smith, 17, notched his first career tally in his 15th WHL game.

The 4-0 advantage allowed Sutter to give his young lineup some more ice time and he was happy with how they performed.

“You can give some guys some opportunities to play more,” he said.

“Bring some of the older guys who play a bit more in the other games and let the young guys play. I thought the young guys did a good job, I was happy with all the young kids for the most part.”

Red Deer native Josh Tarzwell banged a rebound past Poulter for his first of the year shorthanded midway through the third to extend the advantage.

With Fancy closing in on a shutout bid, Matthew Culling beat the rookie netminder at 12:23 of the third for the first Broncos’ goal.

When both Hagel and Carson Sass were off for minor penalties late in the third, the Broncos capitalized.

On the ensuing advantage, a point shot from Connor Horning hit Jacob Herauf and bounced by Fancy.

Barteaux was the first star with a goal and two assists, Hagel had a goal and assist and was the second star and Tarzwell was the third star.

The Rebels will travel to Calgary on Sunday and play the Hitmen at 4 p.m.



Veteran Rebels forward Jeff de Wit tries to tip a point shot past Swift Current Broncos goalie Isaac Poulter late in the first period on Saturday at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)