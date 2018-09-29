Rebels rookie netminder Byron Fancy stopped 24 shots in his first career WHL start and earned his first win. Red Deer knocked off the Broncos 5-2 in the contest. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Fancy earns first career win, Rebels cruise past Broncos

It was a night of firsts for the Red Deer Rebels at the Centrium Saturday.

In front of a solid home crowd of 4,020, the Rebels dominated the winless Swift Current Broncos 5-2.

Forward Zak Smith scored his first WHL goal and goalie Byron Fancy earned his first career victory in his first start with 24 saves.

“Oh it’s awesome, great feeling,” said the 17-year-old netminder from Claresholm.

“I felt good, a little nervous at the start. First regular season game this year. After the first ten minutes, felt good. Getting a few pucks on me and getting the feel helped calm me down.”

Austin Schellenberg, Josh Tarzwell and Dawson Barteaux also all scored for the first time this season.

After a scoreless first period, the Rebels red-hot power play continued to roll just 43 seconds into the second.

Alex Alexeyev wired a crisp pass past a pair of Broncos’ defenders onto the stick of Brandon Hagel. Hagel easily buried the puck over a sprawling Isaac Poulter for his second goal in as many games. Red Deer has scored a power-play goal in each of their last three games.

Broncos forward Alex Zawatsky took a holding penalty midway through the second, the Rebels got right to work on the man advantage again.

Barteaux notched his first of the season with a sharp wrist shot high over the glove of Poulter.

“It’s establishing shots. Establishing some traffic around the net and making sure pucks are directed there,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“Skill guys can make plays, but they have to have the ice to make it. If you’re doing things right away from the puck, it helps guys with the puck to see options better.”

Red Deer started to pour it on in the third. Schellenberg scored his first of the season off the rush just over four minutes into the period.

Only five seconds after a scuffle sent four players to the box, Smith scored his first career WHL goal. Arshdeep Bains scooped up a loose puck behind the Broncos’ net and slid a backhand pass to Smith who made no mistake. Smith, 17, notched his first career tally in his 15th WHL game.

The 4-0 advantage allowed Sutter to give his young lineup some more ice time and he was happy with how they performed.

“You can give some guys some opportunities to play more,” he said.

“Bring some of the older guys who play a bit more in the other games and let the young guys play. I thought the young guys did a good job, I was happy with all the young kids for the most part.”

Red Deer native Josh Tarzwell banged a rebound past Poulter for his first of the year shorthanded midway through the third to extend the advantage.

With Fancy closing in on a shutout bid, Matthew Culling beat the rookie netminder at 12:23 of the third for the first Broncos’ goal.

When both Hagel and Carson Sass were off for minor penalties late in the third, the Broncos capitalized.

On the ensuing advantage, a point shot from Connor Horning hit Jacob Herauf and bounced by Fancy.

Barteaux was the first star with a goal and two assists, Hagel had a goal and assist and was the second star and Tarzwell was the third star.

The Rebels will travel to Calgary on Sunday and play the Hitmen at 4 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Veteran Rebels forward Jeff de Wit tries to tip a point shot past Swift Current Broncos goalie Isaac Poulter late in the first period on Saturday at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels forward Josh Tarzwell tries to slide a breakaway past Isaac Poulter in the first period at the Centrium on Saturday. Tarzwell notched his first goal of the season later in the game and was named third star. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Ronaldo hat trick of assists as perfect Juve beats Napoli
Next story
VIDEO: Queens and Kings volleyball show progress at Invitational tournament

Just Posted

WATCH: Celebrating culture through dance in Red Deer

Red Deerians gathered to celebrate dance and culture this weekend. The Celebration… Continue reading

PHOTOS: 2019 Canada Winter Games dance auditions at Red Deer College

About 150 people auditioned for dancer positions for the 2019 Canada Winters… Continue reading

PHOTOS: 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals in Red Deer

The three-day 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals, which feature shooters from across… Continue reading

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP arrest three people driving in allegedly stolen vehicle

Three people were arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle… Continue reading

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

With looming NAFTA deadline and intensive talks, Freeland postpones UN speech

WASHINGTON — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland postponed her marquee United Nations… Continue reading

Halifax staff recommend against renaming street after Sidney Crosby

HALIFAX — City staff in Halifax are advising against renaming a road… Continue reading

Joe Masteroff, story writer for the musical ‘Cabaret,’ dies

NEW YORK — Joe Masteroff, the Tony Award-winning story writer of the… Continue reading

Health Canada issues advisory about potentially faulty EpiPens

OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning that some EpiPens may not slide… Continue reading

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

OTTAWA — A new connection in the trading relationship between Canada and… Continue reading

New Democrats try to bolster donations with fundraising matching strategy

OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats are pushing their supporters to get… Continue reading

India, at UN: Pakistan is harbouring terrorists

CAMEROON, Cameroon — India’s foreign minister accused neighbouring Pakistan of harbouring terrorists… Continue reading

Tension flares in Kosovo over possible land swap with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Tension flared in a familiar section of the Balkans… Continue reading

Most Read